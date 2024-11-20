MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Set To The Hits Of Sting To Begin Streaming Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sadler's Wells and Universal Music UK has announced that a film of Message In A Bottle, the acclaimed dance theatre production set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting and choreographed by Kate Prince, will be available to stream on demand exclusively on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage platform from Sunday 8 December 2024 - Tuesday 7 January 2025. To celebrate the release, Sadler's Wells and Universal Music UK will present an online watch party on 8 December 2024 at 8pm.

Message In A Bottle combines highly original dance with breath-taking music in an uplifting story of humanity and hope. Message In A Bottle is an imagined story about one displaced family, and a universal tale of survival, hope and love. A village alive with joyous celebrations is suddenly under siege. Determined and daring, three parted siblings step out on their own extraordinary adventures.

Songs including ‘Every Breath You Take', ‘Roxanne', ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic' and ‘Fields of Gold' feature in new arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, recorded by Sting and guest artists including Olivier Award-winner Beverley Knight. The show features the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

Stage2View, a leading independent company in the stage to screen world, teamed up with Mercury Studios and Sadler's Wells to produce the film in a sound stage environment to maximise the unique creative opportunity. Kate Prince worked closely with BAFTA-winning screen director Marcus Viner to capture the show on six Arri-LF 4k cameras to ensure the highest possible quality film capture. Earlier this year, the film was released in 500 cinemas across the United Kingdom in a partnership with the Royal Ballet and Opera, marking the first cinema release for a Sadler's Wells production.

The stage production of Message In A Bottle received its world premiere at Sadler's Wells home in the West End, the Peacock Theatre, in February 2020. It has since toured the United Kingdom and internationally to Europe, and earlier this year completed a 10-stop tour of North America.

Kate Prince said: “Having the opportunity to film on a sound stage gave us the ability to capture each element of the show from the best possible angle, allowing the audience to truly appreciate the agility and athleticism of the dancers and draw them fully into the story.”

Sting said: “When I first saw Message In A Bottle, I was overwhelmed by all the different styles of dance in the show. What I really didn't expect was to be so emotionally engaged in the story. Kate's imaginative story and beautiful choreography has brought my songs to new life, and I am thrilled that there is now a film of the fantastic stage show.”

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Sadler's Wells Artistic Director and Chief Executive said: “It's fantastic that we can bring Message In A Bottle to more people with this exciting film, now available on our Digital Stage platform. The meeting of Sting's rich catalogue of music and Kate Prince's inventive and energy-filled choreography makes it a must-see show, with an important message at its heart.”

Glenn Booth, Kiswe CEO said: “We are delighted to partner on the streaming release of Message In A Bottle, a production that reimagines Sting's timeless music with Kate Prince's stunning choreography. This on-demand experience will enable audiences worldwide to witness the artistry and energy of the stage in a whole new way.”

Message In A Bottle is powered by Kiswe's industry leading streaming technology and is available on demand on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage for £10. Streaming passes can be purchased at sadlerswells.com from 20 November 2024.

Sadler's Wells Digital Stage allows audiences to experience world-class dance in a range of formats from in depth conversations with choreographers to documentaries, podcasts to free activity and educational packs.

Message In A Bottle is produced by Sadler's Wells and Universal Music UK co-produced with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry, Salford.

Comments