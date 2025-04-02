MAMMA MIA! Extends Booking Through March 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global smash hit musical Mamma Mia! will extend its booking period to Saturday 28 March 2026 at London's Novello Theatre, with tickets on sale from Friday 4 April. Mamma Mia! celebrated its 25th birthday on 6 April 2024 and is now the third longest running West End musical of all time.

Since premiering in London's West End in 1999, the exhilarating smash-hit has become a global phenomenon, with a staggering 70 million people having seen it worldwide.

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless pop masterpieces, has been seen in over 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than £4.5 billion at the box office and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The London cast stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Luke Jasztal as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Izi Maxwell as Sophie, Ben Irish as Sky, Harriet Samuels as Ali, Zaynah Ahmed as Lisa, Jamie Landmann as Eddie and Thomas Walton as Pepper, with Natalie Langston playing Donna at certain performances. Also in the cast are Mia Anthony Coffield, Franky Attard, Matthew Barrow, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Timmy Driscoll, Andrew Gallo, Lawrence Guntert, Lauren Hall, Samantha Ivey, Genevieve Jameson, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Emma Odell, Tom Parsons, Adam Scotland, Jonah Sercombe, Ella Tweed and Maisie Waller.

Mamma Mia! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 10 million people, played over 9,500 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes and in February 2024 set a new record for the highest ever weekly gross in the musical's London history. As part of Mamma Mia!'s 25th year celebrations, Judy Craymer was Executive Producer of ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, which searched for new young talent to join the stage musical.

Mamma Mia! continues to have great success around the world and recently announced its return to Broadway, with performances beginning at the Winter Garden Theatre on 2 August 2025 for a six-month limited engagement. A new UK Tour will begin on 24 October 2025 at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

Mamma Mia! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group.

Comments