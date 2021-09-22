MAGIC GOES WRONG Announces Full Casting for Limited West End Run

Magic Goes Wrong, the Olivier nominated box office hit created by Mischief with Magic legends Penn & Teller, today revealed the cast for its strictly limited run at the Apollo Theatre, from 21 October 2021 through to 27 February 2022.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of moderately skilled and accident-prone magicians presenting a charity fundraiser. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target! Created with Magic legends Penn & Teller, this evening of grand illusion with breath-taking tricks and typical Mischief comedy will tickle your funny bones and fill you with wonder. Magic Goes Wrong opened to critical acclaim and was nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy at the 2020 Olivier Awards.

Louise Beresford Peg

Scott Hunter Mel

Shane David-Joseph Sophisticato

Henry Lewis Mind Mangler

Jane Milligan Madame Escapade

Genevieve Nicole Eugenia

Sydney K Smith Mickey

Kazeem Tosin-Amore The Blade

Nancy Zamit Martina

The company is completed by Steph De Whalley, Christian James and Tom Wainwright.

Magic Goes Wrong is written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields & Teller, directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with Sound Design by Paul Groothuis and Video & Projection Design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the Magic Consultant. The Composer is Steve Brown, alongside Movement Director Ali James with Additional Material & Associate Direction by Hannah Sharkey.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. The Play That Goes Wrong returned after lockdown to the Duchess Theatre from 18 June 2021. It is also on a UK tour alongside Groan Ups and Magic Goes Wrong. The second series of The Goes Wrong Show is due to air on BBC One on Monday 27th September at 8:30pm. The five part comedy series will be on weekly and the series as a whole will be available to watch on iPlayer from the Monday. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Magic Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd, Kevin McCollum and JJ Abrams.

The Apollo Theatre has reopened in line with current government guidelines plus robust risk mitigation. For further information please visit www.nimaxtheatres.com/covid-19-secure/