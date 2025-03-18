MACBETH Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo Will Stream on Marquee TV

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo recorded live at The Donmar Warehouse in London will be available to stream exclusively on global arts and culture streaming service Marquee TV from Tuesday 1 April. This is the first time the production will be available for home viewing and will be available to stream exclusively on the platform in the UK, Republic of Ireland, United States of America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Watch a trailer here.

Directed by Max Webster, the production stars Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) in the title role for the first time in his illustrious stage career, joined by Jumbo (The Good Wife, Criminal Record) as Lady Macbeth. Both performances were critically acclaimed, with the Financial Times stating “David Tennant is tremendous… Superbly partnered by Cush Jumbo”. The production was also notable for its innovative use of binaural sound technology – filmed here in 5.1 cinema surround sound, the audience are placed inside the mind of the Macbeths.

Macbeth went on to win numerous awards, including 3 WhatsOnStage Awards - Best Play Revival, Best Performer in a Play (David Tennant, with Cush Jumbo also nominated) and Best Sound Design - and Tennant also received the Critics' Circle Award for Best Shakespearean Performance. The production was also nominated for 3 Olivier Awards, including Best Revival, Best Actor (David Tennant) and Best Sound Design. The filmed production recently earned a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes following cinema screenings.

Susannah Simons, Director of Performing Arts at Marquee TV, said: “We're delighted to be able to bring this mesmerising production to Marquee TV. We're proud to be home to some of the greatest Shakespearean performances of recent years and this production of Macbeth is certainly that – the wonderful pairing of David Tennant and Cush Jumbo thrilled audiences and critics alike both on stage and in cinemas, and we hope viewers at home enjoy it just as much.”

Trafalgar Releasing's CEO, Marc Allenby commented, ‘‘Macbeth has now grossed £3M globally at the box office which is a significant achievement in any genre, but outstanding for an Event Cinema release in the cultural space. We're delighted to partner with Marquee TV to widen access even further for this award-winning production.”

The Donmar Warehouse's Artistic Director Tim Sheader and Executive Director Henny Finch added, “We are delighted that our innovative production of Macbeth will continue to reach new audiences beyond the original run at the Donmar, the West End and cinemas. We are so pleased that Marquee TV subscribers will have the opportunity to experience this brilliant cast and the intimacy of the Donmar in their own homes."

Marquee TV is the global streaming TV service for dance, opera, music, theatre, visual arts and documentaries, curating a rich mix of the world's greatest artists in their greatest performances, from the contemporary and cutting-edge to the classics. More information on Marquee TV, including subscription details, can be found on marquee.tv. To mark Shakespeare's birthday in April and to celebrate this new production coming to the platform, Marquee TV are offering 50% off annual subscriptions with code thebardbday50.

