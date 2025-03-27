Lucie Jones to Guest Star in QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT at the London Palladium

West End’s Lucie Jones will join the QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT gala concert at the London Palladium on Tuesday 8 April. Lucie will be performing a number of huge Queen hits during the night, including No One But You and Who Wants To Live Forever.



The concert is celebrating 50 years of Bohemian Rhapsody in a concert packed with over 25 of Queen’s biggest hits.



Lucie’s theatre credits include: Jenna Rink in the upcoming World Premiere production of 13 Going on 30 (Manchester Opera House); Jane Hayes in Austenland (Savoy Theatre Concert Workshop); Genevieve in The Baker’s Wife (Menier Chocolate Factory); Catherine in Pippin (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Katie in Super You (Lyric Theatre); Fantine in Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre); Elphaba in Wicked (Apollo Victoria); Jenna Hunterson in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre & UK Tour); Fantine in Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre); Martha Percy in Treason (Cadogan Hall); Maureen in RENT (The Other Palace and UK Tour); Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (Leicester Curve, UK Tour and South Korea Opera House); Victoria in American Psycho (Almeida); and Cosette in Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre).



TV credits include: Midsomer Murders and The Sarah Jane Adventures. X factor finalist, 2009. Eurovision finalist, 2017.



Over the last five years Lucie has performed sold-out solo concerts in the West End, Cadogan Hall and Cardiff and embarked upon a UK solo tour with the Fulltone Orchestra.



QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT has played over 300 sold-out shows across the world including Carnegie Hall, New York, arenas and theatres in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Australia, New Zealand and the UK and was the first ever live rock concert to play St Paul’s Cathedral. The concert boasts an incredible night of over 25 Queen Anthems, performed by candlelight and features a cast of West End singers who have previously all performed in QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT, coming together for this special gala concert, accompanied by an epic live rock band.



The cast includes Georgia Carling (Matilda The Musical, Babies: A New Musical), Daniel Conway (Kinky Boots), Kinda Dusty co-director Simon Gordon (Bat Out of Hell, Heathers the Musical), Joel Harper Jackson (Cock, Jesus Christ Superstar), Nathan Lodge (Queen by Candlelight World tour), Patrick O’Sullivan (Bat Out of Hell, Dr Doolittle the Musical), Benjamin Purkiss (Bat Out of Hell, Zorro The Musical), Sandra Regan (Queen by Candlelight World tour), Rory Taylor (Thriller Live, RENT), Sam Toland Leigh (The Book Of Mormon, We Will Rock You) and Becca Wickes (SIX the Musical, Heathers the Musical).



QUEEN BY CANDLELIGHT includes some of the most iconic songs of all time, including Bohemian Rhapsody, It’s a Kind of Magic, We Are The Champions, Who Wants to Live Forever and many more.

