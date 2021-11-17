Lucie Jones, Ryan Reid, Sophie-Louise Dann and Gary Wilmot Join WICKED 2022 London Cast

Wicked has announced that Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible) and Gary Wilmot (The Wizard) will lead the new London cast at the Apollo Victoria Theatre from Tuesday 1 February 2022.

They will join Helen Woolf, who returns from maternity leave to continue her acclaimed performance as Glinda, Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba) and Charli Baptie* (Standby for Glinda), who all continue in their starring roles.

Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sophie Evans (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible) and Andy Hockley (The Wizard) will all play their final performances on Sunday 30 January 2022.

The complete new London cast from Tuesday 1 February 2022 will be: Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie* (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Grace Chapman**, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas***, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

*Maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood. **Maternity cover for Maggie Lynne. ***Maternity cover for Joanna Sawyer. Cast subject to change.

Wicked Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe said:

"We're thrilled to announce that the new cast of Wicked from 1 February 2022 will be led by the sensational Lucie Jones as Elphaba, West End 'Dreamgirls' star Ryan Reid as Fiyero, two-time Olivier Award nominee Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible and Gary Wilmot - whose prolific 40+ year career has made him one of the UK's most popular actors and entertainers - as The Wizard. They will join Helen Woolf, who returns from maternity leave to continue her acclaimed performance as Glinda, together with 17 current cast members who continue with us, including Carina Gillespie as Nessarose, Nicholas McLean as Boq, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, Amy Webb as Standby for Elphaba and Charli Baptie as Standby for Glinda. We are also extremely proud to welcome Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Fergus Dale, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Jasmine Leung, PaddyJoe Martin, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton and Joe Thompson-Oubari to our ensemble."

"One of the most successful musicals of all time" (BBC News) and now in its landmark 16th year, Wicked has recently extended booking to Sunday 27 November 2022 and plays Tuesday-Saturday evening performances at 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm. The following six extra Christmas shows have also been added: Tuesday 21 December @ 2:30pm, Friday 24 December @ 2.30pm, Monday 27 December @ 2:30pm & 7:30pm, Thursday 30 December @ 2:30pm and Friday 31 December @ 2.30pm 2021. Visit www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk for information and tickets.