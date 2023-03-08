Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Louise Dearman, Rob Houchen, and More Will Lead AT LAST IT'S SUMMER Concert at the London Palladium

The concert is on Sunday 16 April at 7.30pm, with all ticket sales in aid of Parkinson's UK.

Mar. 08, 2023  
Louise Dearman, Rob Houchen, and More Will Lead AT LAST IT'S SUMMER Concert at the London Palladium

A star-studded company will appear on stage at the London Palladium in a West End Gala charity concert of a new musical, AT LAST, IT'S SUMMER by Clive Richard Davis. Directed by Ian Talbot, and with choreography from Jordan Langford, At Last It's Summer will be staged at the London Palladium on Sunday 16 April at 7.30pm, with all ticket sales in aid of Parkinson's UK.

Louise Dearman will star as 'Lady Serina Stanwick, Rob Houchen as 'Count Orilov', Joanna Riding as 'Countess Orilov', Gary Wilmot as 'Mr Wellbeloved', Gerard Carey as 'Gerald', Steve Fortune as 'Sir Garfield Sykes', Kelly Mathieson as 'Lady Alice Stanwick', Shannon Rewcroft as 'Francesca', and with Alan Titchmarsh as the Narrator.

Larry Blank orchestrates a sumptuous score and will lead a 35-piece orchestra, alongside Jack Bennett as Musical Director. Casting is by Richard Johnston.

Further casting for the company of 30 will be announced.

It's summer 1920, and in an idyllic country estate in the leafy shires of England the Lord of the Manor celebrates his birthday. While a new love blossoms, an unexpected arrival throws the whole house into disarray as dark secrets escape the past.

Born and raised in the suburbs of West London, the show's originator Clive Richard Davis (he adds the middle name to avoid confusion with the illustrious American record producer) never left the keyboard alone for long during a City and commercial career spanning several decades. Partial retirement provided the time to complete the music and story behind his first musical comedy At Last, It's Summer. It may be his first but is unlikely to be his last as he is already working on ideas for the next show.

Clive Richard Davis explains, "The story idea laid fallow in my head for years; a plot to hang some earworm melodies around. That is where it would have stayed were it not for the gentle ribbing of chums who thought it more likely a donkey would win the Derby than that I would finish the thing, with its impossibly convoluted plot. The challenge was set and accepted. Sadly, one of the prime culprits is no longer with us, him having finally given up the battle with Parkinson's. Paul was struck down with the dreadful disease at far too early an age as was my wife's father. If the ticket proceeds can contribute to finding a cure for Parkinson's I could not wish for more."

Director Ian Talbot said, "I'm thrilled to be supporting Parkinson's UK whilst working with a fantastic team on this lovely new piece - it's truly a breath of fresh air. Funny, romantic with some beautiful music".

Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, Heads of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson's UK, said, "We are so grateful to Clive Davis for taking on this incredible fundraising effort for Parkinson's UK.

With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson's can devastate lives. We've made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough. We hope that this fundraising inspires you to get involved with Parkinson's UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."




Photos: First Look at Eve Leigh’s WILDLIFE ROAD Photo
Photos: First Look at Eve Leigh’s WILDLIFE ROAD
Get a first look at photos of Eve Leigh’s new play Wildfire Road opens tomorrow evening in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield.
Review Roundup: THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE-OFF MUSICAL Photo
Review Roundup: THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE-OFF MUSICAL
Read the reviews for The Great British Bake Off Musical at the Noël Coward Theatre.
MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run Photo
MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run
Following a five-star, sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe 2021, runs at Park Theatre, King's Head Theatre and a UK tour, the acclaimed tragicomedy Mediocre White Male is returning to the King's Head from the 12th-18th March for its final London run before being developed into a radio play for BBC Radio 4. 
Major Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosians Mayfair Galleries Photo
Major Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair Galleries
Gagosian has announced To Bend the Ear of the Outer World: Conversations on contemporary abstract painting, an exhibition of new and recent works by more than forty artists from the Americas, United Kingdom, and Germany.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Eve Leigh's WILDLIFE ROAD at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Eve Leigh's WILDLIFE ROAD at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse
March 7, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Eve Leigh’s new play Wildfire Road opens tomorrow evening in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield.
MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final RunMEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run
March 7, 2023

Following a five-star, sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe 2021, runs at Park Theatre, King's Head Theatre and a UK tour, the acclaimed tragicomedy Mediocre White Male is returning to the King's Head from the 12th-18th March for its final London run before being developed into a radio play for BBC Radio 4. 
Major Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair GalleriesMajor Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair Galleries
March 7, 2023

Gagosian has announced To Bend the Ear of the Outer World: Conversations on contemporary abstract painting, an exhibition of new and recent works by more than forty artists from the Americas, United Kingdom, and Germany.
Full Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIREFull Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE
March 7, 2023

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will preview on television for the first time in the U.K. on 17 March 2023 with an exclusive performance on BBC's Comic Relief.
INVISIBLE Returns To The Bush Theatre in MayINVISIBLE Returns To The Bush Theatre in May
March 7, 2023

Invisible, the critically acclaimed debut play from Nikhil Parmar returns to the Bush Theatre for a limited time ahead of its New York premiere. A  hilariously dark story tracking one man's desperate struggle to be seen as the hero of his own narrative Invisible opens at the Bush on 23 May (press night 25 May) before transferring to New York as part of the 'Brits Off Broadway' season at 59E59 from 13 June.
share