Louise Dearman, Rob Houchen, and More Will Lead AT LAST IT'S SUMMER Concert at the London Palladium

A star-studded company will appear on stage at the London Palladium in a West End Gala charity concert of a new musical, AT LAST, IT'S SUMMER by Clive Richard Davis. Directed by Ian Talbot, and with choreography from Jordan Langford, At Last It's Summer will be staged at the London Palladium on Sunday 16 April at 7.30pm, with all ticket sales in aid of Parkinson's UK.

Louise Dearman will star as 'Lady Serina Stanwick, Rob Houchen as 'Count Orilov', Joanna Riding as 'Countess Orilov', Gary Wilmot as 'Mr Wellbeloved', Gerard Carey as 'Gerald', Steve Fortune as 'Sir Garfield Sykes', Kelly Mathieson as 'Lady Alice Stanwick', Shannon Rewcroft as 'Francesca', and with Alan Titchmarsh as the Narrator.

Larry Blank orchestrates a sumptuous score and will lead a 35-piece orchestra, alongside Jack Bennett as Musical Director. Casting is by Richard Johnston.

Further casting for the company of 30 will be announced.

It's summer 1920, and in an idyllic country estate in the leafy shires of England the Lord of the Manor celebrates his birthday. While a new love blossoms, an unexpected arrival throws the whole house into disarray as dark secrets escape the past.

Born and raised in the suburbs of West London, the show's originator Clive Richard Davis (he adds the middle name to avoid confusion with the illustrious American record producer) never left the keyboard alone for long during a City and commercial career spanning several decades. Partial retirement provided the time to complete the music and story behind his first musical comedy At Last, It's Summer. It may be his first but is unlikely to be his last as he is already working on ideas for the next show.

Clive Richard Davis explains, "The story idea laid fallow in my head for years; a plot to hang some earworm melodies around. That is where it would have stayed were it not for the gentle ribbing of chums who thought it more likely a donkey would win the Derby than that I would finish the thing, with its impossibly convoluted plot. The challenge was set and accepted. Sadly, one of the prime culprits is no longer with us, him having finally given up the battle with Parkinson's. Paul was struck down with the dreadful disease at far too early an age as was my wife's father. If the ticket proceeds can contribute to finding a cure for Parkinson's I could not wish for more."

Director Ian Talbot said, "I'm thrilled to be supporting Parkinson's UK whilst working with a fantastic team on this lovely new piece - it's truly a breath of fresh air. Funny, romantic with some beautiful music".

Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, Heads of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson's UK, said, "We are so grateful to Clive Davis for taking on this incredible fundraising effort for Parkinson's UK.

With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson's can devastate lives. We've made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough. We hope that this fundraising inspires you to get involved with Parkinson's UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."