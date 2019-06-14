Louise Dearman, Matt Ford, Kate Lindsey, and Mikaela Bennett Join 'The Warner Brothers Story' BBC Prom

Final details for 'The Warner Brothers Story' Prom have today been unveiled, as an array of musical theatre stars get set to take to the Royal Albert Hall stage as part of the BBC Proms this summer.

The cast comprises Louise Dearman, Matt Ford and Kate Lindsey, alongside Mikaela Bennett who returns to the festival following her debut last year as Maria in West Side Story.

Such was her success at the Proms last year, Bennett is being recognised as one of today's brightest musical theatre talents today. She has since played Maria at the Lyric Opera of Chicago to rave reviews, and in July will star in the title role in the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, Cinderella at the MUNY - one of America's most prestigious musical theatre events.

Ten years since their first Proms appearance together, John Wilson and the John Wilson Orchestra present an evening of technicoloured scores from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. The Maida Vale Singers shared the stage with JWO in 2009 and return in this Prom in a year where they too celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The concert will feature a range of well-loved songs from iconic film scores, from Loewe's 'Overture' for My Fair Lady to works by Korngold who remains one of Hollywood's most prolific composers.

'Deadwood Stage' from Calamity Jane will be performed in a tribute to the late Doris Day who popularised the music through starring in the 1953 film. A tribute Judy Garland in the the 50th anniversary year of her death will be offered through a complete performance of 'Born in a Trunk' from A Star is Born.

Cast includes:

Louise Dearman soprano

Mikaela Bennett soprano

Kate Lindsey mezzo

Matt Ford baritone

Maida Vale Singers

John Wilson Orchestra

John Wilson conductor

The Warner Brothers Story will be at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday 9 August at 3pm and 7.30pm and broadcast live on BBC Four and BBC Radio 3 where it will be available for 30 days thereafter on BBC iPlayer. It will also be recorded for future broadcast on BBC Radio 2's Friday Night is Music Night on Friday 6 September.

Seated tickets are still available and £6 'Promming' tickets can be purchased on the day of the Prom.

For more information, visit www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/proms/bbc-proms-2019/prom-29-john-wilson-orchestra.





