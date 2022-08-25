London Theatre Week: Tickets For £25, £35 or £45 for The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez.

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get.

Valid Monday-Friday until 30 Sep 2022-excluding Saturday performances

Book by 4 September.