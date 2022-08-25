Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Theatre Week: Tickets For £25, £35 or £45 for THE BOOK OF MORMON

Get brilliant deals to the outrageous comedy smash

Aug. 25, 2022  
The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez.

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get.

Valid Monday-Friday until 30 Sep 2022-excluding Saturday performances

Book by 4 September.




London Theatre Week: Tickets For £25, £35 or £45 for THE BOOK OF MORMON
