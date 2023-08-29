London Theatre Week: See THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace for just £25!

The show is based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser

By: Aug. 29, 2023

London Theatre Week: See THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace for just £25!

London Theatre Week: See The Little Big Things for just £25!

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary young man. 

When one moment changes everything, Henry finds himself split between a past he no longer recognises and a future he can’t even begin to imagine. As he learns to navigate this new world, can he find a way to take control of his life, and keep his family from falling apart? 

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premier production. 

This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming story of courage, transformation and a reminder that it’s the little things that really do matter the most. 

Featuring music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling and book by Joe White. Following his Olivier Award winning and Tony nominated production of & Juliet, and Fringe to West End hit, My Son’s a Queer, Luke Sheppard directs The Little Big Things. 

London Theatre Week: See The Little Big Things for just £25!

Was £36 - Now £25
Was £48 - Now £35
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £60 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £35
Was £72 - Now £45
Was £74 - Now £45
Was £83 - Now £45

Valid on the following performances:
02/09/2023
04/09/2023 - 05/09/2023
07/09/2023 - 08/09/2023
09/09/2023 BOTH SHOWS
11/09/2023 - 13/09/2023
15/09/2023
16/09/2023 BOTH SHOWS
19/09/2023 - 20/09/2023
21/09/2023 BOTH SHOWS
25/09/2023 - 27/09/2023
28/09/2023 BOTH SHOWS

(Excl. all other performances) 




