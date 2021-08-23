London Theatre Week Returns From 23 August

London Theatre Week is back and bigger than ever before with 45 shows taking part. The annual initiative, which is dedicated to bringing the best prices for the widest selection of West End shows, will run from 23 August until 5 September. Tickets are available from £15, £25 and £35, helping to attract audiences to return to the West End and support live theatre. Tickets are now on sale at londontheatreweek.com.

Classic West End shows including firm favourites Mary Poppins, The Lion King, and Les Miserables will be taking part this year. Also as part of the initiative in 2021, newcomers to the West End stage such as & Juliet, Anything Goes, Back to the Future, and Prince of Egypt will be included.

On presenting the initiative this year, Brian Fenty, CEO and Co-Founder of global ticketing company TodayTix Group, said today,

"After being dark for over a year, we could not be more pleased to support the return of the West End by hosting London Theatre Week. Life is better with theatre in it, and we are excited to empower more locals to safely return to such a quintessential London experience at such amazing prices."

For more information about London Theatre Week and to purchase tickets on TodayTix, please visit londontheatreweek.com.

The full list of shows are: & Juliet, Amelie, Anything Goes, Bach & Sons, Back To The Future, Be More Chill, Blithe Spirit, Bring It On, Circus 1903, Cirque Beserk, Come From Away, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Get Up Stand Up, Hairspray, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Heathers, Indecent Proposal, Jersey Boys, Leopoldstadt, Les Miserables, Life of Pi, Magic Mike Live!, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda, Oleanna, Only Fools and Horses, Showstopper, The Book of Mormon, The Comedy of Errors (RSC), The Great Gatsby, The Last Five Years, The Lion King, The Mirror and the Light, The Phantom of the Opera, The Play that Goes Wrong, The Prince Of Egypt, The Shark is Broken, The Windsors: Endgame, The Woman in Black, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked, Witness For The Prosecution