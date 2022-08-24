London Theatre Week Exclusive: Tickets From £35 for THE NUTCRACKER at the Royal Albert Hall

London Theatre Week Exclusive: Tickets to The Nutcracker at the Royal Albert Hall for £35 & £45

It's not Christmas without The Nutcracker! And in 2022 we are overjoyed to announce the return of Birmingham Royal Ballet's festive favourite to the Royal Albert Hall. This enchanting production, featuring Tchaikovsky's glorious score, is a sparkling festive treat for the whole family.

Created exclusively for the Royal Albert Hall, with gorgeous period costumes and dazzling projections, this Christmas classic is brought to life by Birmingham Royal Ballet's world-class dancers and orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

Experience the true magic of Christmas, as Clara's toys come to life at the stroke of midnight. Journey through a fantastical winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes to the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

London Theatre Week Tickets:

Tickets at £35 & £45



Valid Saturday 31 December 2022 at 12pm & 4pm

Book by 4 September 2022

