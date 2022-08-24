Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

London Theatre Week Exclusive: Tickets From £35 for THE NUTCRACKER at the Royal Albert Hall

Book by 4 September for these exclusive prices for the festive classic

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  
London Theatre Week Exclusive: Tickets From £35 for THE NUTCRACKER at the Royal Albert Hall

London Theatre Week Exclusive: Tickets to The Nutcracker at the Royal Albert Hall for £35 & £45

It's not Christmas without The Nutcracker! And in 2022 we are overjoyed to announce the return of Birmingham Royal Ballet's festive favourite to the Royal Albert Hall. This enchanting production, featuring Tchaikovsky's glorious score, is a sparkling festive treat for the whole family.

Created exclusively for the Royal Albert Hall, with gorgeous period costumes and dazzling projections, this Christmas classic is brought to life by Birmingham Royal Ballet's world-class dancers and orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

Experience the true magic of Christmas, as Clara's toys come to life at the stroke of midnight. Journey through a fantastical winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes to the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

London Theatre Week Tickets:

Tickets at £35 & £45

Valid Saturday 31 December 2022 at 12pm & 4pm

Book by 4 September 2022

London Theatre Week Exclusive: Tickets to The Nutcracker at the Royal Albert Hall for £35 & £45




Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


Soprano Carly Paoli to Perform at The Poppy FactorySoprano Carly Paoli to Perform at The Poppy Factory
August 24, 2022

Classical singer Carly Paoli will give two special performances in one afternoon to help mark 100 years of The Poppy Factory.
Sheffield Theatre's Dan Bates to Become Executive Director of Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025
August 24, 2022

Sheffield Theatres have announced that the departure of their Executive Dan Bates, as he takes up the position as Executive Director of @bradford2025
London Theatre Week Exclusive: Tickets From £35 for THE NUTCRACKER at the Royal Albert HallLondon Theatre Week Exclusive: Tickets From £35 for THE NUTCRACKER at the Royal Albert Hall
August 24, 2022

London Theatre Week Exclusive: Tickets to The Nutcracker at the Royal Albert Hall for £35 & £45.
Soho's Boulevard Theatre Given New Sexual Entertainment License
August 23, 2022

Soho’s Boulevard Theatre has been granted a new sexual entertainment licence, which will allow nude performances on the premises.
London Theatre Week: Tickets for £25, £35 & £45 for TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICALLondon Theatre Week: Tickets for £25, £35 & £45 for TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
August 23, 2022

Tickets for £25, £35 and £45 for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, as part of London Theatre Week.