London TKTS Employees Enter Redundancy

The ticket booth will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Official London Theatre has released a statement, saying that London's TKTS employees will enter redundancy, as the ticket booth will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Read the full statement below:

It is with enormous regret that we have had to inform employees working for the TKTS operation that their roles will be made redundant as a result of the unavoidable decision to keep our famous TKTS ticket booth closed for the foreseeable future.

For almost 40 years, the TKTS booth has provided a place for theatregoers to get last minute deals and speak with truly knowledgeable staff. It is these staff, our friends and colleagues, who are sadly impacted by the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic on our sector.

With no clear date for full reopening which makes it impossible to plan and no on the day tickets to sell, the Society of London Theatre has lost 100% of the income generated by the booth, which coupled with the end of the fully-funded Government Job Retention Scheme has forced us to make this unimaginable decision in order to protect the future of our not-for-profit organisation.

We will continue to review all the options for the potential return of TKTS in the future as theatres across London return to full audiences.

SOLT continues to campaign on behalf of the sector to save our theatres as it is only when the West End is reopen that we can fully play our part in our national economic recovery.

