London Productions of THE SEAGULL Starring Emilia Clarke and A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain are Postponed

The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced that, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, Anya Reiss' adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull and Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in a version by Frank McGuinness are both now postponed. When the season reopens Emilia Clarke will reprise her role as Nina in The Seagull and Jessica Chastain will lead the company of A Doll's House, with full casts and dates to be announced.

Jamie Lloyd said today, "This is, of course, an incredibly challenging time for everyone, but we are looking forward to presenting our season to audiences in the future. I'm thrilled that Emilia Clarke and Jessica Chastain will lead The Seagull and A Doll's House as soon as we can get back into the theatre. We also remain committed to offering thousands of £15 and free tickets, together with our unique education work and our exciting new Emerge scheme, as soon as the season reopens."

In addition, it is announced that Jamie Lloyd Company: Emerge, a talent development programme offering a first step into the industry through paid mentorship will continue. The schemes inaugural participants, Rona Berisha Castroiti (Sound Design), Alessandra Davison (Director), Rida Hamidou (Writer), Maeve Roscoe (Writer) and Spiky Saul (Director), will return under the mentorship of Jamie Lloyd, Anya Reiss and George Dennis when the season recommences. The company also remain commited to offering 15,000 free tickets for those with limited access to the arts, and 15,000 £15 tickets for under 30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker's allowance and other government benefits across the Playhouse season and will continue to offer workshops, Q&As, uncovered learning days, teacher resources and bespoke engagement opportunities in relation to each production.

The Seagull and A Doll's House formed part of company's Playhouse season, supported by British Airways, which opened with the critically acclaimed production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp and starring James McAvoy.

The Seagull features design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, composition & sound design by George Dennis, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht, associate Direction by Jonathan Glew, associate design by Rachel Wingate, and Stuart Burt CDG as casting director.

A Doll's House features design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and composition & sound design by Ben and Max Ringham.

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You