Disney's HERCULES Extends for a Final Time in the West End

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hercules will extend its West End run for a final time until 5 September 2026. Featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Casey Nicholaw’s exhilarating production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 Walt Disney Animation Studios film about the misunderstood hunk in search of his heart.

It’s the epic classical civilisation might have imagined with better lighting and an incredible gospel chorus. With column-shaking wit, underworld-rocking choreography, and five fierce Muses who refuse to let history snooze, Hercules reminds us that true heroism isn’t about flexing your pecs. It’s about following your heart.

The Original London Cast Recording is available now on digital download, CD and vinyl, produced by Disney Theatrical Group and Disney Music Group / Walt Disney Records.

The cast is Luke Brady (Hercules), as the Muses, Leslie Beehann (Calliope), Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore), and Kimmy Edwards and Kamilla Fernandes (Standby Muses); Mae Ann Jorolan (Meg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Phil), Stephen Carlile (Hades), and Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett (in the roles of Bob and Charles), with Rhianne Alleyne, Lana Antoniou, Daisy Barnett, Felipe Bejarano, Sarah Benbelaid, Joel Benjamin, Jack Butcher, Nicole Carlisle, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Marie Finlayson, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Travis Kerry, Stefan Lagoulis, Joshua Lear, Lamoi Leon, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan Livesey, Serina Mathew, Harriet Millier, Ellie Mitchell, Saffi Needham, Ben Nicholas, Ingrid Olivia, Matt Overfield, Patrick John Robinson, Ope Sowande and Rhys West.

Director and Choreographer: Casey Nicholaw; Co-Choreographer: Tanisha Scott; Scenic and Additional Video Design: Dane Laffrey; Costume Design: Gregg Barnes, Sky Switser; Lighting Design: Jeff Croiter; Sound Design: Adam Fisher; Video Design: George Reeve; Special Effects Design: Jeremy Chernick; Dance Music Arrangements: David Chase; Hair and Wig Design: Mia M. Neal; Make-Up Design: Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche; Music Supervisor and Arranger: Michael Kosarin; Orchestrations: Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert; Dance Arrangements: David Chase; Casting: Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Original Song for Go the Distance.