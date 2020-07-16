Lloyd Webber's LW Theatres & Southbank Centre At Risk of Job Losses

It has been reported that Andrew Lloyd Webber's LW Theatres have begun redundancy consultations, while the Southbank Centre has confirmed 400 jobs are at risk.

The stage has reported that chief executive of LW Theatres, Rebecca Kane Burton said: "All around us, the theatre industry is fighting for its survival. The closure of our buildings on March 16 was only the beginning of the profound challenges we now face. The producers of shows running in our theatres have made decisions to close, or delay significantly the return of their productions, and this is having an impact on our business."

She continued: "Heartbreakingly, this means proposing measures, including in some instances redundancies, which will impact the people who work for us. On June 18, we contacted all those affected to set out the full and proper process ahead. We will continue to work closely with our staff, and, as appropriate, their unions, to offer all the support we can. Any further news will be shared first with our staff."

The Really Useful Group, Andrew Lloyd Webber's theatrical production arm, has yet not made any redundancies.

BECTU head Philippa Childs said: "The redundancies at LW Theatres will be taking place after consultation with BECTU and we have come to an agreement about how they should be handled."

Regarding the potential job losses at Southbank Centre, The Guardian reported that the Southbank Centre, has confirmed 400 jobs are at risk due to the effects of the health crisis.

A spokesperson shared: "It is with great sadness that the Southbank Centre announced that up to 400 roles have been put at risk of redundancy as part of a comprehensive management action plan designed to stem the financial losses being incurred as a result of Covid-19, and to help safeguard the future of the UK's largest arts centre."

