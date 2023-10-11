Lineup for Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize Concert Announced

The one-night-only gala will be hosted by Rob Madge on 13 November

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 1 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 3 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 4 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

Lineup for Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize Concert Announced

Stiles + Drewe and Mercury Musical Developments are delighted to announce the star-studded cast that will appear at this year’s Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 13 November at 7.30pm. 

This one-night-only gala, hosted by The Stage Debut Award-Winner Rob Madge, will showcase outstanding new musical theatre writing talent with a selection of songs from exciting new shows in development. The concert will also celebrate recent new British musical successes, featuring songs from hit shows Operation Mincemeat, The Great British Bake Off Musical, CAKE – The Marie Antoinette Playlist, My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) and RIDE: A New Musical.  

A panel of industry judges, including George Stiles and Anthony Drewe will award the prize for the winning song and the winner will receive £1000 towards developing their work. An additional prize for Voice, Vision & Potential will be awarded.  

Full list of performers: 

· Alex Young (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Into the Woods) 

· Ben Morris (Next to Normal, Waitress) 

· Caroline Sheen (Nine to Five, Les Misérables) 

· Claire Moore (Miss Saigon, Follies) 

· Hannah Lowther (Heathers, SIX

· Lewis Cornay (The SpongeBob Musical, John & Jen) 

· Lisa Davina Phillip (Ghost the Musical, Matilda the Musical) 

· Renée Lamb (CAKE – The Marie Antoinette Playlist, SIX)  

· Rob Madge (My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?), Timpson the Musical) 

· Rumi Sutton (HEX, Mayflies

· Sienna Aurora Clarke (Matilda the Musical

· William Barker (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Disney’s Winnie The Pooh) 

· Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins, Rock Follies)  

 

Songs in contention for the Best New Song Prize are: 

· ‘Ain't That So’ from T-Room...The Musical by Rosabella Gregory & Dina Gregory  

· ‘Before I Move On’ from Bricks by Michael Henry, Emma Dennis Edwards & Darren Clark  

· ‘Bio’ from Queerway by Geraint Owen  

· ‘The Botanical Garden Gate’ from Game Theory by Rachel Bellman & Josh Bird  

· ‘Drown Without Water’ from The Circle by Rachel Walker Mason & Nina Sundstrom  

·  ‘Height Lines’ from The Boy Who Sailed the Ocean in an Armchair by Jordan Li-Smith, based on the novel by Lara Williamson 

· ‘Henry’ from Undertaking Betty by Richy Hughes & Luke Bateman  

· ‘Stay’ from Stay by Jonathan O'Neill & Isaac Savage  

· ‘Talent’ from In Clay by Rebecca Simmonds & Jack Miles  

· ‘In This Moment’ from FLIP by Josh Bird & Giles Fernand  

· ‘Time Slows Down’ from Black Holes Like Donuts by Sam Norman & Eliza Randall  

· ‘Unstoppable’ from The Unstoppable Letty Pegg by Helen Arney & James Hughes  

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Casting Set For KNOCKING ON THE WALL at Finborough Theatre Photo
Casting Set For KNOCKING ON THE WALL at Finborough Theatre

The final cast has been announced for Knocking on the Wall, a bold new staging of a trilogy of short plays by Scotland's first major female playwright, Ena Lamont Stewart. Learn more about the cast here!

2
NYLON Will Be Performed as Part of Southbank Centres London Literature Festival Photo
NYLON Will Be Performed as Part of Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival

Featuring Lemn Sissay and Salena Godden for the UK, and Kwame Dawes, Ugochi Nwaogwugwu and Jive Poetic from the USA, Apples and Snakes will explore identity, social justice and the complexities of human nature in an eclectic mix of performances at the Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival.

3
Exclusive Presale: Tickets From Just £36 for JASON ROBERT BROWN IN CONCERT Photo
Exclusive Presale: Tickets From Just £36 for JASON ROBERT BROWN IN CONCERT

Musical Theatre legend Jason Robert Brown comes to the London Palladium for one night only, in an unmissable concert spectacular on Sunday 24 March 2024.

4
Amit Sharma Appointed as Artistic Director and CEO of the Kiln Theatre Photo
Amit Sharma Appointed as Artistic Director and CEO of the Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced the appointment of Amit Sharma as Artistic Director and CEO - he takes up the role on 1 December 2023. Sharma is currently Associate Director at Kiln Theatre, and also works as a freelance director. Learn more about Sharma here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Exclusive Presale: Tickets From Just £36 for JASON ROBERT BROWN IN CONCERTExclusive Presale: Tickets From Just £36 for JASON ROBERT BROWN IN CONCERT
JW3 Announces First Classical Music Season 2023-2024JW3 Announces First Classical Music Season 2023-2024
Show of the Week: Save Up to 41% on CRAZY FOR YOU, Starring Charlie StempShow of the Week: Save Up to 41% on CRAZY FOR YOU, Starring Charlie Stemp
Tickets From £20 for OTHELLO at Riverside StudiosTickets From £20 for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You