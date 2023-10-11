Lineup for Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize Concert Announced

Stiles + Drewe and Mercury Musical Developments are delighted to announce the star-studded cast that will appear at this year’s Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 13 November at 7.30pm.

This one-night-only gala, hosted by The Stage Debut Award-Winner Rob Madge, will showcase outstanding new musical theatre writing talent with a selection of songs from exciting new shows in development. The concert will also celebrate recent new British musical successes, featuring songs from hit shows Operation Mincemeat, The Great British Bake Off Musical, CAKE – The Marie Antoinette Playlist, My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) and RIDE: A New Musical.

A panel of industry judges, including George Stiles and Anthony Drewe will award the prize for the winning song and the winner will receive £1000 towards developing their work. An additional prize for Voice, Vision & Potential will be awarded.

Full list of performers:

· Alex Young (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Into the Woods)

· Ben Morris (Next to Normal, Waitress)

· Caroline Sheen (Nine to Five, Les Misérables)

· Claire Moore (Miss Saigon, Follies)

· Hannah Lowther (Heathers, SIX)

· Lewis Cornay (The SpongeBob Musical, John & Jen)

· Lisa Davina Phillip (Ghost the Musical, Matilda the Musical)

· Renée Lamb (CAKE – The Marie Antoinette Playlist, SIX)

· Rob Madge (My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?), Timpson the Musical)

· Rumi Sutton (HEX, Mayflies)

· Sienna Aurora Clarke (Matilda the Musical)

· William Barker (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Disney’s Winnie The Pooh)

· Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins, Rock Follies)

Songs in contention for the Best New Song Prize are:

· ‘Ain't That So’ from T-Room...The Musical by Rosabella Gregory & Dina Gregory

· ‘Before I Move On’ from Bricks by Michael Henry, Emma Dennis Edwards & Darren Clark

· ‘Bio’ from Queerway by Geraint Owen

· ‘The Botanical Garden Gate’ from Game Theory by Rachel Bellman & Josh Bird

· ‘Drown Without Water’ from The Circle by Rachel Walker Mason & Nina Sundstrom

· ‘Height Lines’ from The Boy Who Sailed the Ocean in an Armchair by Jordan Li-Smith, based on the novel by Lara Williamson

· ‘Henry’ from Undertaking Betty by Richy Hughes & Luke Bateman

· ‘Stay’ from Stay by Jonathan O'Neill & Isaac Savage

· ‘Talent’ from In Clay by Rebecca Simmonds & Jack Miles

· ‘In This Moment’ from FLIP by Josh Bird & Giles Fernand

· ‘Time Slows Down’ from Black Holes Like Donuts by Sam Norman & Eliza Randall

· ‘Unstoppable’ from The Unstoppable Letty Pegg by Helen Arney & James Hughes