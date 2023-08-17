Laura Ramoso Brings FRANCES to Soho Theatre Next Month

Performances run 19th – 23rd September.

Aug. 17, 2023

Laura Ramoso Brings FRANCES to Soho Theatre Next Month

Online sensation Laura Ramoso will be making her London debut with her show FRANCES.  Fresh from a sell-out run at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival, Laura will take to the stage at Soho Theatre from 19th – 23rd September.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from Click Here.

Best known for her award-winning specials and satirical online videos and having amassed over 1 million followers and 350 million views across social media, Laura makes her highly anticipated Fringe debut.

From Greece (Atenes) to Berlin (BERlin) Laura presents the very best of her most viral videos in this hour long show.

With her most popular characters making an appearance including Italian Dad, German Mom and the Three Girls Who Just Got Back From Europe, FRANCES tells a hilarious and painfully relatable story about love and loss through the best in sketch and improv comedy.

Born in Legnago, Italy she shortly after relocated to Douala, Cameroon due to her mother’s work with the World Health Organization. After 17 years of growing up abroad through Azerbaijan, China, and Vietnam, she moved to Canada in 2013 to get one of those North American college degrees (just like in the movies!).

She relocated to Toronto to pursue comedy and an MBA in Entertainment Management from the Schulich School of Business. Two years later, she wrote and performed her first special, DIANE, which went on to grant her the Best New Show of the year award at the Bad Dog Theatre, was featured at both the Chicago and San Francisco Sketch Comedy Festivals, and became the first solo-show ever to win the 2020 Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival’s Best of the Fest award in its 15-year history.




