LES MISERABLES and HAMILTON Extend Booking Until 28 September 2024

Find out how to get tickets to these iconic musicals here!
POPULAR
LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre and HAMILTON at the Victoria Palace Theatre both announce today booking extensions until Saturday 28 September 2024.
LES MISÉRABLES currently stars Josh Piterman as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras.
The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk Van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.
Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.
Tickets: lesmis.com
HAMILTON stars Declan Spaine in the title role of Alexander Hamilton, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Dom Hartley-Harris as George Washington, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Joel Montague as King George III. At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Alex Sawyer.
The cast is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, Kerri Norville, Hannah Qureshi, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Hassun Sharif, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Maddison Tyson and Brandon Williams.
HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.
HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.
Tickets: hamiltonmusical.com
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You