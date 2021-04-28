King's Head Theatre Announces Return To Live Performances With World Premiere of NO STRINGS ATTACHED

King's Head Theatre today announced the world premiere of No Strings Attached by Charles Entsie. Originally programmed for summer 2020, this electrifying two-hander was the winner of the King's Head Theatre's Adrian Pagan Award for new writing, and will mark a return to live performances for the London venue after more than a year.

The production will be staged at a site-specific location within the Islington Square development, just minutes from the current King's Head Theatre space as well as its planned future home, offering audiences an exciting immersive experience.

Directed by Aileen Gonsalves, this intense, powerful and startlingly original drama takes place within the charged confines of a car at midnight. A clandestine encounter between Boy (Shak Benjamin) and Man (Razak Osman) exposes the reality of living your life in the closet in working class London, and the lengths men will go to to keep their secrets hidden.

The Adrian Pagan Award was set up by King's Head Theatre in memory of stage manager turned playwright, Adrian Pagan (The Backroom) following his tragic death aged 39. It exists to recognise unconventional routes into writing for the stage and provide a platform for exceptional new artists, with winners receiving a full production at King's Head Theatre.

Executive Director Fiona English says "Charles Entsie is a magnificent new talent and I'm delighted to be able to share his astonishing debut play with audiences at long last. No Strings Attached encapsulates everything that we set up the Adrian Pagan Award to represent; bold new work from brand new voices that champion diversity in its many forms. It's only fitting that it was chosen to mark our triumphant return to live theatre this summer".

