Killian Donnelly To Lead UK Tour of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

According to The Daily Mail, actor Killian Donnelly, will don the mask of the title character in a new UK tour of The Phantom of the Opera!

Killian Donnelly played the role of 'Jean Valjean' in the West End production of "Les Misérables". Prior to his run in "Les Misérables", he played the role of 'Charlie Price' in "Kinky Boots" on Broadway, a role he originated at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2015, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award. His other theatre credits include: 'Jackie Day' in "Donegal", a new play by Frank McGuinness, at The Abbey Theatre, Dublin and 'Huey' in the original London cast of "Memphis" at the Shaftesbury Theatre for which he was also nominated for an Olivier Award. He created the role of 'Deco' in "The Commitments" at the Palace Theatre and has also played 'Tony' in "Billy Elliot" at the Victoria Palace Theatre as well as' Raoul' in "The Phantom of the Opera" at Her Majesty's Theatre. He first joined the company of "Les Misérables" in 2008, going onto play the role of 'Enjolras' from 2009 to 2011. In 2010, he played the role of 'Courfeyrac' in the "25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables" at The O2 Arena and also played the role of 'Combeferre' in the multi-award-winning film of the show, released in 2012.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh present the UK and Ireland tour of the brilliant original production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA opening at Curve, Leicester on 24 February 2020 where it will run until 21 March 2020 ahead of visiting Manchester Palace Theatre (26 March - 30 May 2020), Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin (10 June - 18 July 2020), Birmingham Hippodrome (29 July - 12 September 2020) and Edinburgh Festival Theatre (23 September - 31 October 2020). Venue details and on sale dates below. Further dates and full casting to be announced soon.

Now in its 33rd phenomenal year in the West End, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerised by the talents and beauty of a young soprano - Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, the Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is one of the most successful musicals in entertainment history playing to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages. It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is the only show in history to have celebrated 30 years on both sides of the Atlantic. In October 2016 the London production celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a special gala performance at Her Majesty's Theatre and in October 2011 the London production celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a spectacular staging of "The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall" which was screened live in cinemas all over the world and subsequently released on DVD. The musical became the longest running show in Broadway history on 9 January 2006 when it celebrated its 7,486th performance. On 1 January 2018 it celebrated its 13,000th performance and later that month on 24 January the Broadway production celebrated an amazing 30 years on Broadway.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book is by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestraions by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company Limited.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is currently showing in London, New York, Prague and Sao Paulo, as well as on tour in the US and Asia.





