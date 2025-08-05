KENREX To Play Christmas Season At The Other Palace Following Sold-Out Runs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aria Entertainment and Sheffield Theatres' critically acclaimed production of KENREX will play a limited Christmas season at The Other Palace from 3 December 2025 to 1 February 2026. The transfer follows sold-out runs at Sheffield Theatres’ Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse and Southwark Playhouse Borough earlier this year.

Co-written by Olivier Award nominee Jack Holden (Cruise) and Ed Stambollouian (Animal Farm, Night School), KENREX is a gripping true crime thriller driven by a high-octane live Americana soundtrack composed by award-winning musician John Patrick Elliott. Directed by Stambollouian, the one-person show features Holden performing a cast of characters as he recounts the shocking story of Ken Rex McElroy—the notorious small-town bully who ruled Skidmore, Missouri for over a decade until the town decided to take justice into its own hands.

“KENREX is an ode to the true crime genre,” said Holden and Stambollouian in a joint statement. “We can’t wait to share this thrilling story with even more people.”

Aria Entertainment added, “To work on this piece has been an incredible and rewarding experience, and we’re extremely proud to bring it to The Other Palace.”

The production features design by Anisha Fields, lighting and video design by Joshua Pharo, sound design by Giles Thomas, movement direction by Sarah Golding, and production management by James Anderton. The onstage band is led by John Patrick Elliott, whose album KENREX: Music from the Play is now available to stream via Carbon Moon Records.