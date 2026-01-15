Jon Osbaldeston Will Join MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Björn Ulvaeus' Mamma Mia! the Party has announced that Jon Osbaldeston will join the cast in the role of Nikos, starting performances on 28 January 2026.

Osbaldeston's theatre credits include Les Miserables (West End), Fiddler on the Roof (West End) Kiss of the Spiderwoman (West End), Leonardo (West End) and is one of the co-founders of internationally acclaimed musical theatre group The WestEnders.

He takes over from Fed Zanni and joins existing cast members Marianne Benedict (Matilda) as Kate (at certain performances), Kimberly Powell as Kate (at certain performances), Oscar Balmaseda as Host/Fernando, Paola Fareri (The Lion King) as Konstantina, Natalie Winsor (A Midsummer Night's Dream, UK tour) as Debbie, AJ Bentley as Adam, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Rebecca Stenhouse (Grease, UK tour) as Nina, Allie Ho Chee (at certain performances) and Rosie Rowlands (at certain performances) as Bella, Constantine Andronikou (International Magic Tenors) as Robin/Swing, Robban Hogstrom as Leo/Swing, and Nathan Shaw (White Rose) as Carlos/Swing, Kelly Aaron as Sue/Swing, Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing, Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, along with the musicians John Donovan, Flo Blue, Luke Higgins, Luke Roberts and Steve Rushton.

Since opening in August 2019, Mamma Mia! the Party London has welcomed over 600,000 guests, delivered over 1500 performances, and has been visited by guests from 110 countries for a full evening of dancing, dining and singing to some of ABBA's greatest hits.

Mamma Mia! the Party is London's premier theatrical dining experience, bringing ABBA's hits to life more vividly than ever before. As the sun sets in Skopelos, guests take their seats at Nikos' family-run taverna where they enjoy a delicious four-course Greek feast, whilst a romantic and heartwarming story unfolds all around them. Following the performance, which is filled with timeless ABBA anthems such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo, guests are encouraged to sing and dance the night away at a glittering ABBA disco.

Mamma Mia! the Party has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, with the English book by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.