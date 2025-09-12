MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Extends Through April 2027

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, London's biggest night out, Mamma Mia! the Party, invited the music industry to The O2, London to celebrate the start of its year-long partnership with Nordoff and Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity.

Created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, the production is celebrating its sixth year at The O2 and has announced an extension of performances through to April 2027 due to phenomenal demand.

The star-studded gala performance saw guests including Katherine Ryan, Alison Steadman and Craig Revel Horwood transported to the island of Skopelos within London's iconic O2 for a four-course Greek feast during the extra special evening. Also in attendance were Sandi Toksvig, Amy Dowden, Juliet Mayhew (Real Housewives of London), Lemar, Bethany England (Lioness) and Ashley James. In true Mamma Mia! the Party fashion, the 500+ guests then danced the night away to ABBA's greatest hits following a speech announcing the partnership by Sandi Toksvig, who wrote the English book for the London experience.

In addition to hosting the gala performance, making a financial donation to the charity, and gifting a series of money-can't-buy prizes to Nordoff and Robbins' fundraising auction, Mamma Mia! the Party will continue to support the charity over the course of the next year through further donations from merchandise sales.

Sophie Arendt, Managing Director of Mamma Mia! the Party, said, “The music of ABBA holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Joyful, timeless, and unifying, it continues to bring people together across all generations. We witness that joy at every show of Mamma Mia! the Party, as guests arrive for a shared experience of food, fun, and music — and depart hours later still uplifted and dancing. That same transformative power of music lies at the core of what Nordoff and Robbins does, and we are honoured that our very first fundraising gala performance has helped contribute to their vital mission.”

Sandy Trappitt, Director of Fundraising, Nordoff and Robbins, commented, “We are so pleased to be partnering with Mamma Mia! the Party, whose enduring appeal shows just how important music and immersive experiences are in creating meaningful memories. From giving someone living with dementia a chance to reconnect with family, to supporting an autistic child in finding their voice, music therapy can genuinely help people truly express themselves and find connection. This partnership aligns perfectly with our values, and we can't wait to see how it develops over the next year.”

Mamma Mia! the Party has been a fan favourite since opening in London in September 2019 and has welcomed over 600,000 people through its blue doors for a full evening of dancing, dining and singing to some of ABBA's greatest hits.

Mamma Mia! the Party is executive produced by Björn Ulvaeus and Pophouse Entertainment.