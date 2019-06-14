John Partridge Stars In The UK Tour Of CABARET

Bill Kenwright presents Rufus Norris' multi award-winning production of Kander and Ebb's landmark musical Cabaret, which embarks on an extensive 2019 UK tour, opening at Bromley's Churchill Theatre from 28 August.

Starring as the enigmatic Emcee is John Partridge, winner of Celebrity MasterChef in 2018, well known to TV audiences as EastEnders' Christian Clarke, and one of West End theatre's most prolific leading men (A Chorus Line, Chicago, and La Cage Aux Folles). Further casting to follow shortly.

Cabaret features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and iconic songs, including 'Money Makes the World Go Round', 'Maybe This Time' and 'Cabaret'. Directed by the National Theatre's Artistic Director Rufus Norris, the production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs at The Lyric and The Savoy theatres.

It's 1931, Berlin is a haven of divine decadence and the legendary Sally Bowles is about to take stage at the infamous Kit Kat Klub...

Following Bromley, the tour will then continue onto Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Crawley, Chester, Dublin, Belfast, Leicester, Shrewsbury, Hull, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Malvern, with further dates and venues to be announced in due course.

For more information, visit www.kenwright.com





