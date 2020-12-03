Jennifer Saunders To Star In Select Performances Of The New Rescheduled Tour of SISTER ACT

Jennifer Saunders will reprise her role as 'Mother Superior' in select performances for the UK tour of 'SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL'.

The rescheduled UK and Ireland tour will now open on 7 September 2021 at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, the tour will then continue into 2022 to new and rescheduled venues in the UK and Ireland. The tour follows the run in London at The Eventim Apollo which stars Jennifer Saunders and Whoopi Goldberg which will open on 20 July 2021 and run until 29 August 2021. Full listings for the tour and London can be found below. Further dates to be announced.

Jennifer will play 'Mother Superior' at the following venues, Mayflower Theatre Southampton from 7-11 September 2021, Manchester Palace Theatre from 27 Sep - 9 October 2021, Birmingham Hippodrome from 2 - 13 November 2021 and Wales Millennium Centre from 22 - 27 November 2021.



'Mother Superior' will be played by Lesley Joseph in the following venues, Leicester Curve from 13 - 25 September 2021, Dartford Orchard Theatre from 10 - 15 January 2022, Millennium Forum in Derry from 7 - 12 February 2022, and Nottingham Theatre Royal from 28 March - 2 April 2022.



The previously announced Brenda Edwards and Clive Role will play 'Deloris Van Cartier' and 'Eddie Souther' at selected venues. Full details can be found below.

Jennifer Saunders is a multi award-winning actress, comedian and writer. She is one half of the successful comedy duo French and Saunders and also wrote and starred in five series, three specials and a feature film of her hit comedy Absolutely Fabulous. Her many other TV credits include writing and starring in Jam and Jerusalem and guest starring in Friends and Roseanne. Film credits include the voice of the evil Fairy Godmother in Shrek 2. On stage she has appeared in Lady Windermere's Fan at the Vaudeville Theatre and Blithe Spirit at Bath Theatre Royal and Duke of York's Theatre in the West End. Sister Act the musical will mark Jennifer's musical theatre debut.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You