Jeff Brazier and Aston Merrygold Join 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL, Full Cast Revealed

Following its successful UK Tour, the full cast has been set for the transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. The musical will play for a limited six week run from Friday 18 July – Saturday 30 August 2025.

Joining the previously announced winner of Britain's Got Talent Sydnie Christmas (Cruella De Vil), are Jeff Brazier making his stage debut (Casper), JLS' Aston Merrygold (Jasper), Laura Baldwin (Danielle), Dylan Collymore (Ensemble), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Kenan Lewis Smith (Ensemble), Callum Martin (Ensemble), Ronan O'Hara (Swing), Joe Sleight (Ensemble), Samuel Thomas (Tom),Emma Thornett (Perdi), Chioma Uma (Ensemble), and Jhanaica Van Mook (Ensemble).

Jeff Brazier said, “I love taking on new challenges and I'm so excited to absorb all of the acting experience around me from the cast of 101 Dalmatians. I'll be working hard to learn my lines and looking forward to bringing smiles to lots of people's faces throughout our summer run at the Eventim Apollo.”

Aston Merrygold said, “I'm very proud to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians and excited to be a part of this production in Hammersmith for the summer. The kids can't wait to see their dad back on stage!”

The new musical version of Dodie Smith's classic book, 101 Dalmatians is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Stanford Thompson, casting director is Lucy Casson, associate director is Blythe Stewart and associate choreographer is Llandyll Gove.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there's trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

Original production first performed at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London in 2022.

