Jamie Cullum Will Compose Music For THE CONSTANT WIFE at the Royal Shakespeare Company

Singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 host Jamie Cullum has joined The Constant Wife creative team at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Jamie Cullum is known for his unique blend of jazz, pop, and rock. His multi-million selling album Twentysomething is one of the UK’s best-selling albums of all time.

Marking his first role in theatre, he will compose original music for the production, created by Olivier award-winning duo, playwright Laura Wade (Rivals) and Co-Artistic Director Tamara Harvey (RSC's Pericles), and featuring Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie in the title role.

Jamie Cullum said, "I am thrilled to be composing the music for The Constant Wife and so excited to be working in theatre for the first time. I studied Drama at university so to be working with the RSC is amazing.

"Jazz is an evolving musical tradition, and to be bringing it to the stage with a company who are constantly looking for new ways to stage classic material is a real honour.

"Laura’s adaptation of W. Somerset Maugham’s original 1926 script is so brilliant and sparky and working with Tamara Harvey is already a joy – I can’t wait to get stuck into rehearsals."

Opening this June in the Swan Theatre, The Constant Wife tells the story of Constance Middleton, a decidedly modern spirit in 1920s London, whose perfect life is threatened by society's expectations.

Expect a stunning 20s set design and costumes created by Anna Fleischle, with costumes co-designed by Cat Fuller, lighting deisgn by Ryan Day and sound design by Claire Windsor.

The full cast and creative team will be announced soon.

Comments