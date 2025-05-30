Jamie Armitage's A GHOST IN YOUR EAR World Premiere is Coming to Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

Jamie Armitage will return to Hampstead Theatre to direct his new play A Ghost in Your Ear - a chilling and immersive new play using binaural sound technology made in collaboration with Ben and Max Ringham, opening at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs on 8 January, with previews from 6 December and running until 24 January 2026.



This follows the successful sell out run of Armitage’s An Interrogation which he also directed at Hampstead Theatre earlier this year with Jamie Ballard, Colm Gormley and Rosie Sheehy. Full cast and creative team to be announced shortly.



Tickets go on sale to Hampstead Theatre Patrons from today, Friday 30 May, and to Friends on Tuesday 3 June. Public booking opens on Friday 6 June.



‘The ghost is not real, it is only in your ear…’ You watch an actor arrive in a sound-recording studio. You put on your headphones so you can listen closely as he records the audiobook of a ghost story.



Yet not every sound in your headphones can be explained. You start to fear that the horror is escaping the world of the story and coming closer towards you.



A Ghost In Your Ear is the new play from the writer/director of the sell-out Hampstead hit An Interrogation. The audience wears headphones as binaural sound technology is used to immerse them in the auditory world of the show made in collaboration with The Ringham Brothers



Health warning: this play is intentionally looking to scare its audience. If you are of a nervous disposition, then caution is advised…

