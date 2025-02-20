Jacob Fowler and Courtney Stapleton to Lead THE MAD ONES at The Other Palace Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Electric Press Productions will present the London debut of The Mad Ones, which will feature West End actors Jacob Fowler and Courtney Stapleton. Following a hugely successful first run in Birmingham last year, The Mad Ones musical is putting its foot on the gas and accelerating down to London for 2025.

Reprising the lead role of Samantha Brown is Dora Gee (Wolfed, Royal Vauxhall Tavern, London; Ordinary Days, Upstairs at the Gatehouse, The Old Joint Stock, and The Town and Gown). She is joined by breakout star Jacob Fowler (Little Mix: The Search, BBC One; Heathers the Musical, UK Tour and The Other Palace; Kings of Broadway, Palace Theatre, London) in the role of Adam. A beloved favourite in the West End, Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and The Beast, West End and UK Tour; Dear Evan Hansen, Noel Coward Theatre; Six, Arts Theatre) brings unmatched belting vocals and charisma to the role of Kelly, with rising powerhouse vocalist Thea-Jo Wolfe (The Mad Ones, The Old Joint Stock; Little Red Riding Hood, Blue Orange Arts; Peter Pan, Birmingham Old Rep) as Beverly. Completing the cast is Eliza Bowden (Heathers the Musical, UK and Ireland Tour 2023-2024; Frank and Friends, Cadogan Hall), who will be covering the roles of both Kelly and Sam.

Featuring music by Bree Lowdermilk (Henry and Mudge; The Bad Years) with book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum 2025; A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, 2020; My Mom and Dad, 2004), this moving and hilarious musical traverses the complexities of mother-daughter dynamics and the universal experience of high school relationships.

Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, 18-year-old Samantha Brown telescopes back to a time to relive her senior year. We meet the characters who were her life before her world fell apart—Sam’s well-intentioned helicopter mother, Bev, her high school sweetheart boyfriend, Adam, and her painfully alive Best Friend, Kelly, who haunts her. Full of huge, soaring songs and invigorating vocals, The Mad Ones blends the perfect mixture of humour and heartache, presenting the very best of a contemporary musical theatre show.

Lead Producer and Managing Director at Electric Press Productions, Samantha Creswick shares, We couldn’t be more excited to bring this beloved story to London with such an exceptional cast. The blend of West End veterans like Jacob and Courtney, alongside emerging stars Dora and Thea makes this production something truly special. We know audiences are going to fall in love with this story all over again!

