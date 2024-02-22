JW3 To Screen FUNNY GIRL, HELLO, DOLLY! And More As Part of Its 2024 'Season of Streisand'

North London's Jewish Cultural Centre, JW3 will dedicate programming for their upcoming season to the legendary Barbra Streisand.

JW3's Season of Streisand will run from 2-21 April 2024 and includes screenings of Funny Girl, 2-4 April, The Way We Were, 7- 9 April), What's Up Doc, 9-10 April), A Star Is Born,14, 16-17 April), as well as the classic musical, Hello, Dolly!

The season will also include two talks from Barbra Streisad expert Dr Julie Labalzo Wright on 10 and 17 April.

About Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand’s achievements as a singer, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, author, and songwriter, have been rewarded with two Oscars, five Emmys, ten GRAMMYs, including the Legend Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, a Tony Award, eleven Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, three Peabody Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Award for her 1994 TV special, Barbra: The Concert. With Yentl, she became the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, and the first woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Likewise, she is the first female composer to receive an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born).”

Barbra has also received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. She’s been awarded the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, and France’s Légion d'Honneur.

Throughout her life, Barbra has been a passionate advocate for the causes she believes in. She created the Streisand Foundation to advance her philanthropic interests, ranging from gender equality, human rights, and voting rights, to protecting our environment and heeding the dangers of nuclear proliferation. She founded the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai to support research and raise awareness about women’s heart disease. Recently, she has endowed the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA, to examine the critical issues of our time such as truth in the public sphere, the impact of climate change, the dynamics of intimacy and power between women and men, and the impact of art on the culture.