JO- THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL Studio Cast Recording to be Released

Jo - The Little Women Musical, a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women, with music by Dan Redfeld, book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, will get a global release on Friday 23 May as a Studio Album recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

It features a mix of Broadway, West End and international stars and a 29-piece orchestra, produced by five-time Grammy nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Dan Redfeld.

Tony Award winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti (Gypsy) is Marmee March; two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (42nd Street) is Aunt March; Olivier nominated West End and Broadway star Julian Ovenden (South Pacific), Father; Grammy Award nominated Christine Allado (Hamilton) Jo March; two-time Tony Award® nominee Bob Gunton (Evita), Grandfather; West End star Kelly Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera), Meg March; TV star Sophie Pollono (Young and the Restless), Amy March; Eleanor Grant (Avatar LIVE), Beth March; Rob Houchen (Titanique), Theodore “Laurie” Laurence; Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera), Professor Bhaer; Liam Tamne (Prince of Egypt), John Brooke; Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia!), Fred Vaughn; Miyuki Miyagi (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), Sallie Gardiner.

The album will be available on Friday May 23 on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Album pre-launch party events will be held in New York on Monday 19th May and in London on Thursday May 22nd featuring artists from the recording.

Album creative team:

Dan Redfeld - Composer, Conductor, Orchestrator, Studio Album Co-Music Producer; Christina Harding - Co-Lyricist & Book; John Gabriel Koladziej - Co-Lyricist & Book; JoAnn M. Hunter - Director; Nigel Wright - Studio Album Co-Music Producer; and Brian Purcell - Executive Producer.

Nigel Wright, Co-Music Producer said: “I have to say this album is glorious and a real highlight in my career. Simply stunning!”

Dan Redfeld, Composer and Co-Music Producer, said: “The Jo album is a magical listening experience. We are excited for the world to hear Jo and the brilliance of the studio cast and orchestra on this recording, which is literally the complete show. It has been a privilege to work alongside Nigel Wright and team Jo!”

The full show will be presented at a future date to be announced as a semi-staged concert in London, directed by JoAnn M. Hunter (20 Broadway shows to her credit as a Choreographer including Bad

Cinderella and School of Rock).

Jo - The Little Women Musical studio album will be released by Center Stage Records, led by the Grammy Award and Tony Award® winning producer, Van Dean.



