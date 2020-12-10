Ivano Turco Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA

Ivano Turco has joined the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of Cinderella, opening on the West End next year!

Turco will take on the role of Prince Sebastian. His first song from the production "Only You, Lonely You", will be released tomorrow, December 11.

Check out Webber's tweet announcing the casting below!

I'm overjoyed to introduce Ivano Turco as our Prince Sebastian in @ALWCinderella. I'm convinced audiences will fall in love with him, as we did. His first single 'Only You, Lonely You' from my new Cinderella is out tomorrow. - ALW pic.twitter.com/5m2pj5nKxW - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) December 10, 2020

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 21.

The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.