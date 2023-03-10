Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'It Will be a Physical and Emotional Drain' : James Norton on Playing Jude St Francis in the Upcoming Production of A LITTLE LIFE

A Little Life will now play a further five weeks at the Savoy Theatre from 4 July

Mar. 10, 2023  
'It Will be a Physical and Emotional Drain' : James Norton on Playing Jude St Francis in the Upcoming Production of A LITTLE LIFE

James Norton says that playing Jude St Francis in the upcoming production of A Little Life will be "a physical and emotional drain".

Norton is currently in rehearsal for the English language premiere of A Little Life, based on the bestseller by Hanya Yanagihara.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, the actor spoke of the unrelenting and unapologetically dark material within the story that has led to multiple content warnings on the website, including rape, violence and self-harm.

"The subject matter of the book and Jude's journey is one which has a lot of trauma." Norton said "There will be a cost, a physical and emotional drain, but I don't know yet. I don't know how I'll fare".

The production has partnering with Applause for Thought, a multi-award-winning community interest company that aims to create safe, empowering and empathetic spaces for all within the arts, with weekly in person 1-1 and group support within the development, rehearsal room, performance and post-production phases of a show.

Speaking of the impact of such dark subjects, Norton said "I feel very looked after. We have therapists, they've really gone through amazing safeguards to make sure we are all looked after because there are no punches pulled in this production, we do have to go places which are quite disturbing, but I feel very supported in order to do it."

Norton has worked with an intimacy co-ordinator for the show and says that it is necessary on this show and that "I needed it on this-definitely."

Director Ivo Van Hove says that intimacy co-ordinators make the production more realistic as 'it needs also, like the book did, to get under your skin." so that "people can feel it in the auditorium".

The production will last for almost four hours and the character of Jude is on stage for most of the production. A Type 1 Diabetic, Norton has a strategy to cope: "I will have sugar tablets where I need them, dotted around the set."

The much-anticipated play also stars Luke Thompson, Omari Douglas, Zach Wyatt, Elliot Cowan, Zubin Varla, Nathalie Armin and Emilio Doorgasingh.

The story follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude.

Listen to the full interview here at 02.23

A Little Life is at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 25 March- 18 June and will play a further five weeks at the Savoy Theatre from 4 July




Review: KITES, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: KITES, VAULT Festival
Meyler’s empathetic style has the capacity to make this a polished drama filled with escapism. Her writing has a bittersweet vein, vividly depicting how real-life expectations can mar and taint the power of imagination. It would be interesting to see Kites focus more on the character’s reality and how Irish history comes into play as they bury their feelings for one another and they plunge into melancholic disillusionment.
Full Cast Announced and Extra Week of Performances Added For the West End Transfer of A ST Photo
Full Cast Announced and Extra Week of Performances Added For the West End Transfer of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
Due to demand, the first release of tickets for Streetcar sold out in record time, however the current run has been extended by one week and further tickets will be released for sale from 11am on Monday 13 March.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of CAKE Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of CAKE
All new rehearsal photos have been released from Cake, embarking on tour beginning next week! Cake will be venturing on a UK tour from 13 March 2023, starting at the Mayflower Studios, Southampton. 
Théâtre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane Presents Corps extrêmes a Photo
Théâtre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane Presents Corps extrêmes at Sadler's Wells Theatre in May
Choreographer and Director of Chaillot – Théâtre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane presents Corps extrêmes at Sadler's Wells Theatre on Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 May. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Interview: Amy Ellen Richardson and Rakesh Boury on the Joys of Playing Mr and Mrs Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICALInterview: Amy Ellen Richardson and Rakesh Boury on the Joys of Playing Mr and Mrs Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL
March 10, 2023

Matilda The Musical welcomed some new cast members back in September 2022, including Rakesh Boury and Amy Ellen Richardson as Matilda's awful parents Mr and Mrs Wormwood.BroadwayWorld recently had a chance to catch up with the pair as they settled into their roles. We chatted about putting a new spin on the characters, big hair, the genius of Tim Minchin and the beauty of live theatre.
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £15 for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILDLondon Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £15 for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
March 9, 2023

There’s magic in every moment at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the most awarded play in history and “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes). And now, the 8th Harry Potter story is bringing the magic back to London’s West End. London Theatre Week Extension: get tickets from £15.
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of BONNIE & CLYDE's Return to the West End?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of BONNIE & CLYDE's Return to the West End?
March 9, 2023

Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage return for a limited West End season of the cult-sensation Bonne & Clyde following a sell-out run at The Arts Theatre. Did the critics think they had raised a little hell?
BBC Conductors Sign Open Letter Protesting Against Classical Music CutsBBC Conductors Sign Open Letter Protesting Against Classical Music Cuts
March 9, 2023

Leading BBC conductors and artists have signed an open letter to the BBC's Director General, protesting against the recent proposals to cut BBC Singers and funding to BBC orchestras, calling the decision 'calamitous'.
Chaim Topol, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Actor, Dies Aged 87Chaim Topol, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Actor, Dies Aged 87
March 9, 2023

Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor and singer best known for his performance as Tevye the Milkman in Fiddler on the Roof, has died at the age of 87.
share