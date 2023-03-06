Applause For Thought Team up with A LITTLE LIFE to Provide Mental Health Support

A Little Life is partnering with Applause for Thought, a multi-award-winning community interest company that aims to create safe, empowering and empathetic spaces for all within the arts. Victoria Abbott will be supporting the company as the Production Wellbeing Practitioner (PWP). This role encompasses weekly in person 1-1 and group support within the development, rehearsal room, performance and post-production phases of a show.

Abbott's role will assist in the appropriate implementation of mental health at work policies and risk assessments, develops resources for members of the audience and front of house teams as well as being an active support for the mental health and wellbeing at work of those both on and off stage. She will work pragmatically and sensitively amidst all the varying themes of the production to aid the creative process and reinforce the resilience of each department and team.

Victoria Abbott is a BACP registered integrative psychotherapist and she began supporting the mental health of those working in creative industries in 2014 when a theatre company asked her for guidance on designing and implementing a mental health at work policy. She has an undergraduate degree in Psychology, a masters in the Psychodynamics of Human Development and a PGDip in Integrative Psychotherapy as well as experience and training as a performer. She has her own thriving private practice where she specialises in burnout, life transition, bereavement and anxiety and is the Support Lead at Applause For Thought.

For further information on Applause for Thought: https://applauseforthought.com/

A charity gala performance on 30 March in aid of the mental health charity Mind has also been announced. For further information on Mind: https://www.mind.org.uk/

A Little Life will play at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 25 March - 18 June