Immersive WOLF OF WALL STREET Will Close on 19 January

The Wolf of Wall Street immersive production's days are numbered as FBI officers swooped in on the Belfort premises on Sun Street in an immersive sting operation. The Wolf will be evicted from the premises following final dealings on 19 January 2020. Last minute tickets and shares are still available at www.immersivewolf.com - get them while stocks last!

Stratton Oakmont Productions Ltd insist the show will be going out with a bang as the countdown to 19 January begins, including a New Year's Eve After Party where DJs, aerial artists, 'con-man' magician and a marching band will bring in 2020.

The world premiere immersive production opened for business in September in the heart of the City of London close to Liverpool Street Station at 5-15 Sun Street bringing to life '90s New York and the world of infamous stockbroker Jordan Belfort, whose life was depicted by Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's movie of the same name.

Headed by adapter and director Alexander Wright (The Great Gatsby, Orpheus & Eurydice), a cast of 18 were discovered playing multiple characters as featured in Jordan Belfort's memoirs, from his Stratton Oakmont players to the FBI, plunging audiences into a world of greed, power and excess, and bringing to life the highs and lows of Belfort's millionaire lifestyle in a night of Class A entertainment.

Stratton Oakmont Productions Ltd and the creative team of Director Alexander Wright, Costume Designer Heledd Rees, Lighting Designer Rachel Sampley, Co-Sound Designer and Music Supervisor Phil Grainger, Co-Sound Designer Lara Gallagher and Movement Director Chi-San Howard have all been taken in for questioning.

Tickets for New Year's Eve are available as a show and party package or individually to the after-show party which will take place from 10.30pm-2.30am. Final tickets are available via www.immersivewolf.com.





