INTO THE WOODS and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Come to the Bridge Theatre This Year

London Theatre Company has announced two further productions opening at the Bridge Theatre during 2025, including a new staging of Into The Woods as well as the return of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Into The Woods

A brand-new staging for The Bridge of Sondheim and Lapine's dazzling and moving musical Into The Woods will start previews from 2 December in a production helmed by director Jordan Fein and designer Tom Scutt.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s collaboration -- their second, after Sunday in the Park with George -- brilliantly weaves together four Grimms’ fairy-tales in a story of a baker and his wife on their quest to reverse a curse of childlessness cast upon them by the wicked witch.

On its Broadway debut in 1986, Into The Woods won Tony awards each for Sondheim (Best Musical) and Lapine (Best Book). In London it has had productions by Richard Jones (Phoenix Theatre, 1990), John Crowley (Donmar, 1998) and Timothy Sheader (Open Air, Regent's Park, 2010). This will be its first London production since 2016.

Nicholas Hytner, co-founder of The Bridge, says: "Into The Woods is one of the great achievements of the American stage. Jordan Fein's production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Open Air Theatre last year was a triumph, beautifully staged and overwhelmingly moving, and Tom Scutt has established himself across the world as a designer of rare talent and imagination."

Jordan Fein's credits include Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Tom Scutt's extensive credits include Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in the West End and on Broadway where he won the Tony award last year for Best Scenic Design of a Musical.

Casting will be announced in due course. The 20-week run will finish on 18 April 2026.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

One of The Bridge's biggest hits, the immersive A Midsummer Night's Dream returns this summer with performances from 31 May to 23 August (opening night 5 June).

The cast will include JJ Feild (Little Disasters, Austenland, Captain America) as Oberon/Theseus, Susannah Fielding (The Merchant of Venice, This Time with Alan Partridge) as Titania/Hippolyta, Emmanuel Akwafo (For the Black Boys…, Sex Education) as Bottom and David Moorst (Killing Eve, Blitz) who returns to the role of Puck/Philostrate. Further casting is to be announced.

Nicholas Hytner directs with award winning production design by Bunny Christie (Evening Standard Theatre award), costumes by Christina Cunningham, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound design by Paul Arditti, music by Grant Olding and movement by Arlene Phillips. James Cousins is associate director and associate movement director.

A Midsummer Night's Dream was first produced at The Bridge in 2019. Its immersive format -- which allows 400 people to stand close to the action with 670 seats wrapped around -- enabled over 100,000 people to see the production six years ago. It was filmed by NTLive.

Standing tickets are from £35. Both Into The Woods and A Midsummer Night’s Dream go on sale to priority members of The Bridge today. Public booking opens on Friday 28 February, 10am.

