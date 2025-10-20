INTER ALIA Will Transfer to the West End With Rosamund Pike

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre and Playful Productions have announced that Inter Alia, The National Theatre's recent production will transfer to the West End next Spring for a strictly limited season. Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee, Rosamund Pike, will reprise her critically acclaimed role with performances running at Wyndham's Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, from 19 March until 20 June 2026.



This drama is an examination of motherhood and modern masculinity and reunites Olivier Award-winning writer Suzie Miller and BAFTA-Award-winning director Justin Martin, the team behind the global phenomenon, Prima Facie. Inter Alia is bold, witty and deeply human. It premiered at The National Theatre's Lyttelton theatre from 10 July to 13 September, garnering critical and box office acclaim. It was broadcast live in the UK via National Theatre Live on 4 September to over 50,000 people and is currently on release to cinemas worldwide.



Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) plays the role of Jessica Parks. Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is also set to reprise his role as Michael Wheatley. Further casting to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale at midday on Friday 24 October.

Writer Suzie Miller said, “I am so thrilled that my new play Inter Alia, commissioned and produced by the National Theatre, is transferring to the West End. Rosamund Pike is a magnificent talent and soars in the role of Crown Court Judge and mother Jessica Parks, and her co-star Jamie Glover is nothing short of extraordinary. My long-term creative partners, Justin Martin and Miriam Buether, along with the entire design team have created something sublime that is a true theatre collaboration. The conversations I'm having with audiences are humbling, exciting and game-changing - I am excited for that to continue."

Director Justin Martin commented, “Rosamund Pike is extraordinary, and Suzie Miller is sublime. Witnessing the intersection of these two amazing artists has been a highlight of my career. And then to add Jamie Glover. I'm so excited to be able to share our show with a wider audience.”

Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre, Kate Varah added, “Suzie Miller's timely urgent play, boldly and empathically directed by Justin Martin and brought to life by Rosamund Pike and Jamie Glover's incredible performances, is the play for today. It resonates deeply with audiences, and we're thrilled that more will now be able to experience its power. Inter Alia beautifully and humanely weaves together themes of contemporary masculinity and motherhood and puts a spotlight on the complex dynamics of the justice system. Working with Playful Productions to make this West End transfer possible has been a joy – we all believe so passionately in the value and necessity of this play, this production, this extraordinary company.”