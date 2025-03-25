INTER ALIA Will Broadcast From National Theatre Live

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Theatre Live has announced the upcoming production of Inter Alia - a searing examination of modern masculinity and motherhood - will broadcast live to cinemas around the UK on 4 September 2025.

Writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin reunite following their global phenomenon Prima Facie for the world premiere of Inter Alia, running in the Lyttelton theatre from 10 July to 13 September.

Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn) is set to play Jessica Parks – a smart, compassionate, true maverick at the top of her career as an eminent London Crown Court Judge. At work she's changing and challenging the system one case at a time. But behind the robe Jessica is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent. While managing the impossible juggling act faced by every working mother, an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance. Rosamund is joined in her National Theatre debut by Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) and Jasper Talbot (Redlands).

Following the live broadcast in the UK, Inter Alia will release to cinemas around the world from 25 September 2025. Audiences can find their nearest screening at interalia.ntlive.com.

Suzie Miller, playwright, has said: “Following the success of The National Theatre Live release of Prima Facie which has now been seen on the big screen by 1.4 million people - I'm thrilled to have Inter Alia broadcast to cinemas. I've witnessed firsthand how NT Live can not only reach but deeply connect with and impact audiences across the world, and I hope this play will do the same.”

