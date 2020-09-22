Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hybrid Concert Will Showcase New Jewish Musical Theatre From Around The World

Article Pixel

The event will celebrate new musical theatre written by Jewish artists from all over the world.

Sep. 22, 2020  

Hybrid Concert Will Showcase New Jewish Musical Theatre From Around The World

SIGNAL x JW3 is a new collaboration between the acclaimed musical theatre concert series and JW3, the UK's biggest Jewish Community Centre. The event will celebrate new musical theatre written by Jewish artists from all over the world.


This live concert will be a hybrid event, and will feature a socially distanced in-person audience as well as being livestreamed on YouTube. The London based writers will perform in person together with a band
and this will be combined with live digital performances from writers around the world.



The lineup includes:



In London

Joseph Finlay (Superhero)

Tim Gilvin & Alex Kanefsky (Cable Street)

Theo Jamieson (Kali's Toenail)

Emily Rose Simons (Confessions of a Rabbi's Daughter)

Amir Shoenfeld & Caitlyn Burt (Looking at the Moon)

Jack Smith & Freya Williams (Ride)

Guy Woolf & Isla Van Tricht (VALERIE)



Live Online

Landon Braverman (Queen of the West)

Ben Caplan (Old Stock)

Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days)

Julian Hornik (Tenn)

Irene Sankoff & David Hein (Come From Away)

Zoe Sarnak (Secret Soldiers)



SIGNAL was established in 2017 and produced 9 sold out concerts at h
Club London to showcase the best artist-driven new musical theatre.
In March of this year the series moved online and presented 10 live
digital concerts that incorporated writers from all over the world and
reached audiences of over sixty thousand viewers. This is their first
hybrid event which is performed and watched both in person and online.



SIGNAL x JW3 is on Thursday, September 24th 2020 at 8pm BST (3pm EST).



You can join the limited in person audience at JW3 London by booking here: https://www.jw3.org.uk/whats-on/signal-x-jw3-celebration-new-jewish-mu
sical-theatre-building



Or you can book a place to watch the livestream here: https://www.jw3.org.uk/whats-on/signal-x-jw3-celebration-new-jewish-mu
sical-theatre-online



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Airing Tonight!
  • 23 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Tobias Praetorius Choreographing Ballet Adaptation of THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA for Royal Danish Theatre
  • Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Grow For Me'; Re-Airs Today at 3pm & On Demand!