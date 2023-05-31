Huge Davies' THE CARPARK Will Be Available to Stream This June

Comedian, musician and writer Huge Davies’ critically-acclaimed show, The Carpark is heading to streaming services this June. The Carpark drew widespread critical praise at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 and saw Huge nominated for the Best Newcomer award. The show then transferred to Soho Theatre, selling out and coming back for an extra three runs due to popular demand, with Time Out dubbing The Carpark ‘the Number 1 Comedy Show to See’. Now, for the first time, audiences can view this runaway hit at home.

Produced and distributed by US-based production company 800 Pound Gorilla Media, Huge Davies’ award-nominated debut show The Carpark will initially be available to stream on 800 Pound Gorilla’s own platform on 20th June, followed by general release on YouTube and other streaming platforms from 20th July.

The eponymous Carpark, as Huge explains, is where his new biographical musical is set. It’s a site-specific piece of work, so what he needs from a venue – all he needs – is an empty carpark. It’s not a lot to ask, but upon arrival Huge finds the venue, whilst great for most comedy shows, is not fit for purpose for his magnum opus, ruining his carefully planned show. Undeterred (although really quite annoyed), Huge promises to make the best of a bad situation, taking a new approach to his back story in this hour of unwaveringly deadpan comedy, armed only with a wearable Yamaha keyboard and a dark sense of humour.

Huge demands full attention and participation from his audience as he deconstructs well-loved musical tropes – many seemingly incongruous to his stony-faced delivery until he unlocks the surreal undertones just beneath the surface of familiar sounds from film, television and popular culture. Expect musings on Daft Punk, Wallace and Gromit and Gladiator the movie in a style only Huge can muse …

To watch Huge Davies’ debut comedy special The Carpark, visit https://800poundgorillamedia.com/ from 20th June.

Huge Davies is the creator, writer and star of Channel 4 sitcom The Artists, and regularly appears on our screens on shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Harry Hill’s Clubnite, Roast Battle, Jools Holland, Hypothetical, Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club, Live at the Comedy Store, Comedians Giving Lectures and The Stand Up Sketch Show. Huge has also worked as a writer for Never Mind The Buzzcocks & Famalam, is a regular writer and performer on BBC Radio 4’s flagship satirical radio programme The Now Show, and co-hosts live podcast The Film Quiz with fellow comic Nick Helm.

Huge is taking a new show Whodunnit to the Edinburgh Festival 2023. Find out more here.