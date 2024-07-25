Hugh Panaro to Bring MAN WITHOUT A MASK to Crazy Coqs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hugh Panaro , who starred as the Phantom in over 2,500 performances of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, has not performed in the West End for 26 years since starring in Showboat in 1998. He will return to the UK with HUGH PANARO - Man Without a Mask at Crazy Coqs.

HUGH PANARO - Man Without A Mask is a highly personal scrapbook of a life and career, taking you backstage, into dressing rooms and right to the heart of Broadway by one of its biggest stars.

It features songs and plenty of stories from all the blockbusters he’s known for… and even some shows he wasn’t in, including playing The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and, before that, Raoul - cast in both roles by the show’s legendary original director, Hal Prince. A rare distinction.

Hugh made his Broadway debut as Marius in the original production of Les Misérables. He also created the roles of Buddy in Side Show, Julian Craster in Jule Styne’s The Red Shoes, and the title role in the

American premiere of Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s Martin Guerre. Hugh was nominated for an Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in the titular role of Elton John’s Lestat, based on Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles.

He made his West End debut in 1998 as Gaylord Ravenal in the London company of Harold Prince’s Showboat, a role he previously played on Broadway.

In Philadelphia, Hugh won the prestigious Barrymore award for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. He received his second nomination as Fagin in Oliver! and in 2012, Hugh was honored with the Edwin Forrest Award for his long-term contribution to theatre. In 2013, Mr. Panaro reprised his role as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables at the historic MUNY, where he won the St. Louis Theater Circle Award.

Considered to be one of the best male actor/singers in musical theatre, Hugh is sought after by directors, musical directors, and conductors alike to portray roles and bring them musically to life, with his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as the powerhouse pipes he possesses. He has sung across the globe with prestigious orchestras and seems to have a gift for lifting people out of their seats and onto their feet.

This talented singer has performed on London ’s West End, in Canada and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe and now, he ’s bringing it all home, to you, for what promises to be a real event.

His Musical Director is the gifted Joseph Thalken and his “up close and personal” show is directed by his longtime friend, the equally legendary Richard Jay-Alexander.

Hugh will be in conversation with Edward Seckerson after his closing show on Monday 9th Sept

Hugh recently made his solo concert debut at New York’s 54 Below and his performance was captured live on the recently released album titled HUGH PANARO - Man Without A Mask available on all music platforms.

hughpanaro.hearnow.com

Performance Details

HUGH PANARO - Man Without a Mask



Crazy Coqs

20 Sherwood Street, London, W1F 7ED



Saturday 7th September

Sunday 8th September

Monday 9th September

Comments