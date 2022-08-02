Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Histoire Productions Bring THE QUEEN OF THE OCEAN to The Savoy Hotel

An immersive experience of Titanic's final 24 hours comes to London in October

Aug. 2, 2022  
The Queen of the Ocean is a totally immersive theatre and dining experience based on the final 24 hours of the RMS Titanic. Serving up the final meal that was served on board, The Queen of the Ocean takes audiences on a journey of opulence and extravagance, as they will travel back in time to a world where Ocean class liners ruled the seas.

Coming live to the world famous Savoy in London, Histoire Productions will be taking over the Lancaster ballroom. Transporting passengers back to 1912, and the White Star Line's maiden voyage of her latest ship, the RMS Titanic.

Dress code is smart formal, but era-specific clothing is encouraged. Including a 5 course meal and a show, The Queen of the Ocean is an event not to be missed.

The Queen of the Ocean is at The Savoy Hotel on 29 October





From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


