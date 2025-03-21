Headlong's A RAISIN IN THE SUN Now Available to Stream on Digital Theatre+

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Headlong’s new staging of A Raisin in the Sun by director Tinuke Craig is now available to stream on Digital Theatre+. The streaming features eight key scenes from the production alongside teaching and education materials to subscribing schools and universities in the UK and US.

Captured live on a UK tour in 2024 in a co-production between Headlong, Leeds Playhouse, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse, extracts from this powerful production of Hansberry’s landmark play can now be streamed online.

This long-awaited addition to the DT+ platform brings educators and students exclusive access to key scene extracts, cast interviews, and dynamic learning resources to support the study of Hansberry’s groundbreaking work.

First produced on Broadway in 1959, A Raisin in the Sun cemented Lorraine Hansberry’s

legacy as the first Black woman to have a play staged on Broadway. The play’s exploration

of race, economic disparity, family, and the pursuit of the American Dream has made it a

cornerstone of English and Theatre curricula.

Holly Race Roughan, Artistic Director of Headlong, said: “Headlong is delighted to be

collaborating with Digital Theatre on releasing key extracts from our production of A Raisin in the Sun. It’s thrilling to see Tinuke Craig’s exceptional production continue to live on this platform, ensuring Hansberry’s vital story remains accessible to audiences after the success of the 2024 UK tour.

“This collaboration continues Headlong’s commitment to bringing high quality drama to audiences in a way that is accessible and engaging.”

Clare Turner, CEO of Digital Theatre+ added: “We are thrilled to bring key scene extracts and cast interviews from Tinuke Craig's fantastic production of A Raisin in the Sun to Digital Theatre+ users in the US and UK.

“Our mission is to provide every teacher with dynamic,engaging resources that will light up their classrooms, and today’s announcement is a perfect example of how we are achieving that goal.”

Doreene Blackstock plays Lena, Joséphine-Fransilja Brookman plays Beneatha, Cash Holland plays Ruth, Solomon Israelplays Walter Lee, Gilbert Kyem Jnr plays George, Kenneth Omole plays Joseph/Bobo and Jonah Russell plays Karl and Oliver Dunkley plays Travis. The role of Travis was also performed by Jayden Dias, Josh Ndlovu, Adiel Magaji and Jeriah Kibusi across the UK tour in 2024.

The full creative team are Tinuke Craig (Director), Cécile Trémolières (Set Designer) Maybelle Laye (Costume Designer), Dominique Hamilton (Wigs, Hair & Make up Designer) Max Pappenheim (Composer & Sound Designer), Joshua Pharo (Lighting Designer), Sarita Piotrowski (Movement Director), Haruka Kuroda (Fight & Intimacy Director), Aundrea Fudge (Voice & Dialect Coach), Phillipe Cato (Associate Director), Ruta Irbite (Design Associate), Luke Haywood (Lighting Associate), Lotte Hines (Casting Director) and Joi Gresham (Literary Trustee).



Comments