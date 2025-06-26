Harry Milas' THE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE Comes to London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following several sold out Australian seasons and a 4 month sold-out US tour, Harry Milas' THE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE is set to captivate London audiences with a strictly limited West End season at 5th Floor @sohoplace. Produced by Pemberley Productions, PW Productions and Parrot Ox, in association with PitStop Productions and Nica Burns, this intimate and electrifying show will run from 26th August until 11th October 2025, with capacity limited to just 35 seats per performance.

Banned from casinos worldwide, Harry Milas is a master of deception whose unparalleled skill with a deck of cards has made him both a legend and a thorn in the side of the gambling underworld. Recognised as Australia’s foremost sleight-of-hand specialist, Harry now brings his controversial expertise to the stage in THE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE, a show that blurs the line between performance and confession.

This is no ordinary act. Audiences are granted exclusive access to the secrets of professional card cheating, techniques so refined they’ve earned Harry a lifetime ban from gaming halls across the globe, and, ironically, made him a trusted advisor to casino security teams tasked with catching fraudsters. The experience begins with a legal confidentiality agreement, a binding reminder that what happens in the room stays in the room. Once signed, Harry guides spectators through a shadowy world of misdirection, stacked decks, and psychological manipulation, revealing tricks that have fooled pit bosses, high rollers, and law enforcement.

Nica Burns says, “Truly up-close and personal, The Unfair Advantage is a unique, fascinating experience in a special setting with only 35 tickets available per a performance. Don’t lose out book now!”

From basic scams to high-stakes cons, the show escalates into a breathtaking display of artistry and audacity, leaving audiences questioning every card deal they’ve ever seen. Don’t miss this rare chance to step inside the inner circle.

THE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE plays at 5th Floor @sohoplace from 26 August to 11 October 2025 (75 minutes).

