Harriet Kemsley To Head Out On 2026 UK Tour FLOOZY

The award-winning comedian and star of Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK hits the road from October 1, 2026, beginning at London’s Leicester Square Theatre.

Award-winning comedian Harriet Kemsley launches her 2026 UK tour Floozy, following her standout appearance on Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK.

The tour begins October 1 in London and visits major cities including Oxford, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester, and Edinburgh. Known for her quick wit and endearing honesty, Kemsley’s new show explores dating, chaos, and the comedy of embracing life’s imperfections.

In Floozy, Kemsley turns her trademark mix of warmth, vulnerability, and razor-sharp humour toward the question of what happens when a chaotic life starts to go right. 

Kemsley is one of Britain’s most distinctive comedic voices. A former Funny’s Funny and Up the Creek New Act of the Year winner, she has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Hypothetical, and The Ranganation, among many others. She co-hosts the hit podcast Single Ladies in Your Area with Amy Gledhill and previously co-created and starred in the Viceland/Comedy Central sitcom Bobby & Harriet Get Married. 

LIVE TOUR DATES:

OCTOBER 2026

THURSDAY 1 OCTOBER                LONDON           LEICESTER SQUARE THEATRE

SATURDAY 3 OCTOBER                OXFORD           THE NORTH WALL ARTS CENTRE

FRIDAY 9 OCTOBER                    CANTERBURY     MARLOWE

SUNDAY 11 OCTOBER                 BRIGHTON         THE FORGE

WEDNESDAY 14 OCTOBER           HULL                 SOCIAL

THURSDAY 15 OCTOBER              LEEDS                WARDROBE

WEDNESDAY 21 OCTOBER           BRISTOL             TOBACCO FACTORY THEATRES

THURSDAY 22 OCTOBER              EXETER              BARNFIELD THEATRE

FRIDAY 23 OCTOBER                   CORSHAM         POUND ARTS

SATURDAY 24 OCTOBER              POOLE              LIGHTHOUSE

THURSDAY 29 OCTOBER              CARDIFF            CABARET

FRIDAY 30 OCTOBER                   BATH                 RONDO THEATRE

NOVEMBER 2026

SUNDAY 8 NOVEMBER                NORWICH         PLAYHOUSE

WEDNESDAY 11 NOVEMBER        NEWCASTLE       NORTHERN STAGE

THURSDAY 12 NOVEMBER            EDINBURGH       MONKEY BARREL COMEDY

FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER                GLASGOW        ÒRAN MÓR

SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER            MANCHESTER     FAIRFIELD SOCIAL CLUB

THURSDAY 19 NOVEMBER            PORTSMOUTH    GUILDHALL 

FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER                CAMBRIDGE      JUNCTION 




