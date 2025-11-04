Harriet Kemsley To Head Out On 2026 UK Tour FLOOZY

The award-winning comedian and star of Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK hits the road from October 1, 2026, beginning at London’s Leicester Square Theatre.
Award-winning comedian Harriet Kemsley launches her 2026 UK tour Floozy, following her standout appearance on Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK.
The tour begins October 1 in London and visits major cities including Oxford, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester, and Edinburgh. Known for her quick wit and endearing honesty, Kemsley’s new show explores dating, chaos, and the comedy of embracing life’s imperfections.
In Floozy, Kemsley turns her trademark mix of warmth, vulnerability, and razor-sharp humour toward the question of what happens when a chaotic life starts to go right.
Kemsley is one of Britain’s most distinctive comedic voices. A former Funny’s Funny and Up the Creek New Act of the Year winner, she has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Hypothetical, and The Ranganation, among many others. She co-hosts the hit podcast Single Ladies in Your Area with Amy Gledhill and previously co-created and starred in the Viceland/Comedy Central sitcom Bobby & Harriet Get Married.
THURSDAY 1 OCTOBER LONDON LEICESTER SQUARE THEATRE
SATURDAY 3 OCTOBER OXFORD THE NORTH WALL ARTS CENTRE
FRIDAY 9 OCTOBER CANTERBURY MARLOWE
SUNDAY 11 OCTOBER BRIGHTON THE FORGE
WEDNESDAY 14 OCTOBER HULL SOCIAL
THURSDAY 15 OCTOBER LEEDS WARDROBE
WEDNESDAY 21 OCTOBER BRISTOL TOBACCO FACTORY THEATRES
THURSDAY 22 OCTOBER EXETER BARNFIELD THEATRE
FRIDAY 23 OCTOBER CORSHAM POUND ARTS
SATURDAY 24 OCTOBER POOLE LIGHTHOUSE
THURSDAY 29 OCTOBER CARDIFF CABARET
FRIDAY 30 OCTOBER BATH RONDO THEATRE
SUNDAY 8 NOVEMBER NORWICH PLAYHOUSE
WEDNESDAY 11 NOVEMBER NEWCASTLE NORTHERN STAGE
THURSDAY 12 NOVEMBER EDINBURGH MONKEY BARREL COMEDY
FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER GLASGOW ÒRAN MÓR
SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER MANCHESTER FAIRFIELD SOCIAL CLUB
THURSDAY 19 NOVEMBER PORTSMOUTH GUILDHALL
FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION
