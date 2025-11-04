Harriet Kemsley To Head Out On 2026 UK Tour FLOOZY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning comedian Harriet Kemsley launches her 2026 UK tour Floozy, following her standout appearance on Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK.

The tour begins October 1 in London and visits major cities including Oxford, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester, and Edinburgh. Known for her quick wit and endearing honesty, Kemsley’s new show explores dating, chaos, and the comedy of embracing life’s imperfections.

In Floozy, Kemsley turns her trademark mix of warmth, vulnerability, and razor-sharp humour toward the question of what happens when a chaotic life starts to go right.

Kemsley is one of Britain’s most distinctive comedic voices. A former Funny’s Funny and Up the Creek New Act of the Year winner, she has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Hypothetical, and The Ranganation, among many others. She co-hosts the hit podcast Single Ladies in Your Area with Amy Gledhill and previously co-created and starred in the Viceland/Comedy Central sitcom Bobby & Harriet Get Married.

LIVE TOUR DATES:

OCTOBER 2026

THURSDAY 1 OCTOBER LONDON LEICESTER SQUARE THEATRE

SATURDAY 3 OCTOBER OXFORD THE NORTH WALL ARTS CENTRE

FRIDAY 9 OCTOBER CANTERBURY MARLOWE

SUNDAY 11 OCTOBER BRIGHTON THE FORGE

WEDNESDAY 14 OCTOBER HULL SOCIAL

THURSDAY 15 OCTOBER LEEDS WARDROBE

WEDNESDAY 21 OCTOBER BRISTOL TOBACCO FACTORY THEATRES

THURSDAY 22 OCTOBER EXETER BARNFIELD THEATRE

FRIDAY 23 OCTOBER CORSHAM POUND ARTS

SATURDAY 24 OCTOBER POOLE LIGHTHOUSE

THURSDAY 29 OCTOBER CARDIFF CABARET

FRIDAY 30 OCTOBER BATH RONDO THEATRE

NOVEMBER 2026

SUNDAY 8 NOVEMBER NORWICH PLAYHOUSE

WEDNESDAY 11 NOVEMBER NEWCASTLE NORTHERN STAGE

THURSDAY 12 NOVEMBER EDINBURGH MONKEY BARREL COMEDY

FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER GLASGOW ÒRAN MÓR

SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER MANCHESTER FAIRFIELD SOCIAL CLUB

THURSDAY 19 NOVEMBER PORTSMOUTH GUILDHALL

FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION