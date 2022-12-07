Hampton Court Palace Festival Announces First 2023 Acts

Grace Jones, Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley and Björn Again are the first artists announced for 2023's Hampton Court Palace Festival presented by heycar. Taking place between 6 - 17 June 2023, the superstar line up will play live in the incredible grounds of the famous Tudor Palace. The concert series produced by The Historic Royal Palaces and IMG launches the pre-sale Thursday 8 December, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 9 December.

The legendary singer, songwriter and actress Grace Jones will perform on 8 June. Best known for her distinctive new-wave style and post-punk influences, she has released several acclaimed albums including Nightclubbing, Living My Life and Slave to the Rhythm. Famous for her electrifying live performances fans can look forward to hearing unforgettable hits including Private Life, Pull Up To The Bumper, I've Seen That Face Before and Slave To The Rhythm.

BRIT Award winning indie-rockers Kaiser Chiefs headline on 10 June. Having released seven original studio albums, including their Mercury nominated debut Employment and no.1 albums Yours Truly, Angry Mob and Education Education Education & War, they are one of the leading bands of their generation. Their huge hits include Ruby, Oh My God, I Predict A Riot and Everyday I Love You Less and Less.

Global sensations Björn Again perform on 16 June, promising a show jam-packed with much-loved ABBA songs. Their internationally acclaimed show has been performed in 71 countries over 35 years, amassing over 5,000 performances and is acknowledged for initiating the ABBA revival.

Legendary pop sensation Rick Astley shot to fame in 1987 with his smash hit single Never Gonna Give You Up, which reached the top spot on both the Official UK Charts and Billboard Hot 100, it also won Best British single at BRIT Awards. His debut album Whenever You Need Somebody sold over 5 million copies worldwide, and he achieved further success with singles including Together Forever, When I Fall In Love, and Whenever You Need Somebody. He will bring his sublime soulful sound to the festival on 17 June.

The renowned event provides festival goers the opportunity to enjoy drinks on the stunning East Front Gardens, as well as a delicious selection of street food stands. New for this year, elevate your experience with a welcome glass of Champagne, or reserve an al fresco experience in a fountain side gazebo with Champagne on ice to make the festival experience something truly special. Attendees will be entertained by live music on the Garden Stage by hotly tipped emerging artists who will perform 40 minute sets before the main event in the historic Base Court.

Now in its 27th year, Hampton Court Palace Festival presented by heycar is a summer festival like no other which features a series of incredible performances in a truly unique location. Taking place in the Tudor Courtyard of Henry VIII's majestic palace, the festival gives fans the special opportunity to see world-class artists in an intimate 3,000 capacity setting. More fantastic artists will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Andrea Klarin