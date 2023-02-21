HAMILTON Will Kick Off First Ever UK Tour in November

The multi award-winning Hamilton will tour the UK for the very first time opening at the Manchester Palace Theatre on Saturday 11 November 2023 for a 15 week season until Saturday 24 February 2024 followed by a run at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh from Wednesday 28 February - Saturday 27 April 2024. Further venues will be announced soon. Casting for the UK tour is currently underway.

Tickets go on sale for the seasons in Manchester and Edinburgh on 13 March 2023. Sign-up at hamiltonmusical.com for access to priority tickets.

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 where it continues to play to sell-out houses and is currently booking until 2 March 2024. The production continues to play to record breaking houses on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, throughout North America, in Toronto, Australia and Germany with forthcoming seasons in New Zealand an International tour also planned.

Since the day the show opened at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London has embraced Hamilton with an enthusiasm we could never have imagined." Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller said "We are excited to embark on a UK tour and share this special musical with audiences in Manchester and Edinburgh first."

Cameron Mackintosh said today "Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is indisputably the most brilliant, ground-breaking, contemporary musical of modern times. I feel extraordinarily fortunate that Lin and my friend Jeffrey Seller, the show's original producer, have entrusted me with their wonderful musical in the UK and Ireland. The London production opened in 2017 at the Victoria Palace, a theatre I completely rebuilt to house Hamilton, where it continues to play and has proved to be as big a success as the Broadway original. So, I am thrilled that it is time to put together a second British national touring company to bring this great show to our leading cities. Opening first in Manchester, followed by Edinburgh - not far from where the real story of Alexander Hamilton began in Ayrshire, where his father was born in the 1700's, before he moved to Nevis in the West Indies. Tomorrow we start casting for a brilliant new company. We look forward to welcoming audiences to "the room where it happens".

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Tour Dates

Saturday 11 November 2023 - Saturday 24 February 2024

Manchester Palace Theatre

Atgtickets.com/palace-theatre-manchester

On Sale 13 March 2023

Wednesday 28 February - Saturday 27 April 2024

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Capitaltheatres.com

On Sale 13 March 2023