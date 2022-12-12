Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Guy Masterson to Direct Terry d'Alfonso's PICASSO Starring Peter Tate at The Playground Theatre

Guy Masterson to Direct Terry d'Alfonso's PICASSO Starring Peter Tate at The Playground Theatre

Peter Tate brilliantly incarnates Picasso’s presence in an explosive, deeply passionate voyage of self-revelation leaving the  audience as his jury.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Guy Masterson, director of the Olivier nominated West End hit, 'The Shark Is Broken' will direct PICASSO by Terry d'Alfonso, starring Peter Tate, at The Playground Theatre, running 25 January - 4 February, 2023.

Peter Tate, multi-award winner and Founder and Artistic Director of The Playground Theatre, brilliantly incarnates Picasso's presence in an explosive, deeply passionate voyage of self-revelation leaving the audience as his jury.

Peter Tate (Picasso)

British actor Peter Tate was trained at Webber Douglas in London and with Stella Adler in New York, where he began his career.

Credits there included 'The Bacchae' directed by Michael Cacoyannis, on Broadway and 'Richard the Third' with the American Shakespeare Company. He returned to London to play a leading role at the National Theatre opposite Alan Bates. An invitation by the Actors Studio New York, brought him back to the US to play the co-lead, as Prince Felix Yussopov, in 'Rasputin' opposite Peter Stormare, who was then Ingmar Bergman's leading actor. More recently played the lead in 'Tabloid Caligula' at the Brits Off-Broadway at 59E59th St Theatre. Since then 'Macbeth', in Poland, with one of Poland's top directors, Henryk Baranowski, 'American Justice' at The Arts ( West End) 'Babylone' (Coventry Belgrade). At The Playground Theatre: 'Picasso', 'Paradise Circus' and Shylock in 'Merchant of Venice', directed by Bill Alexander, and 'One Man', written by Peter, which has been invited to Parliament.Tate has won numerous awards for his stage version of 'Odd Man Out' in Jerusalem, St Petersburg and Wroclaw. The film adaptation of 'Odd Man Out' has garnered Peter numerous best actor awards at international film festivals.


Guy Masterson (Director)

Guy Masterson studied Biochemistry & Chemistry at Cardiff University (Magna Cum Laude) before emigrating to the USA in 1982. He became an actor in 1985 having worked in Hotel & Restaurant Management with Hilton and Black Angus Restaurants and then as a carpenter. He studied drama at UCLA in 1985 before starting out in Hollywood. He returned to the UK in 1989 to do the Postgraduate Diploma at LAMDA, following which, he formed his own theatre company - Boy's Own productions - in 1991. Since then, while continuing to produce and perform, he has directed many small & several large scale productions including the three highest grossing theatre shows in Edinburgh Fringe history, '12 Angry Men' (2003), 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (2004) and 'The Odd Couple' (2005). His 2009 production of 'Morecambe' won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 2010. His epic 30 actor version of his 1995 solo adaptation of 'Animal Farm' won The Stage Award for Best Ensemble at Edinburgh 2014. Most recently, he redirected 'Scaramouche Jones' for Wilton's Music Hall, which was nominated for 3 Offie Awards, winning for Best Performance (Justin Butcher), and 'The Shark Is Broken' at the Ambassadors Theatre, West End to great acclaim, including a nomination for the Olivier Award for Best Comedy or Entertainment. www.guymasterson.com

Performance Details:

Playground Theatre presents

PICASSO

by Terry d'Alfonso

Directed by Guy Masterson

The Playground Theatre
Latimer Rd
London
W10 6RQ

Website:
www.theplaygroundtheatre.london

Box Office: 020 8960 0110

25 January - 4 February
at 7.30pm

Press night:
Thursday 26 January at 7.30pm

Ticket Prices:
£10 - £22

Age Recommendation:
15+ years

Running time: 60mins

Social media

Facebook:
theplaygroundtheatre

Twitter:
@PlaygroundW10

Instagram:
theplaygroundtheatre



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Off West End Announces New Time For First Live Awards Ceremony Since 2020 at Alexandra Pal Photo
Off West End Announces New Time For First Live Awards Ceremony Since 2020 at Alexandra Palace Theatre
OffWestEnd has announced that its first live Offies Awards Ceremony since 2020 will take place on Sunday 12 February 2023 at 3pm at Alexandra Palace Theatre. This is the same date but a change of time from the recent press release sent.
World Première of GOOD DAY Will Run at Vault Festival 2023 Photo
World Première of GOOD DAY Will Run at Vault Festival 2023
Theatre company Double Telling, led by Director Marlie Haco, today announce that their show Good Day will play at VAULT Festival in March 2023. Written by Daniel Bainbridge and Cam Scriven, Good Day is a darkly comic exploration of what it means to be human when mortality is removed, and thoughts and emotions can be mimicked by AI.
Review: TALKING HANDS, Streaming Photo
Review: TALKING HANDS, Streaming
Actions can speak louder than words - a proverb that's especially relevant with the new release of Deafinitely Theatre's final two films of its Talking Hands series.
Samantha Barks to Perform One-Night-Only Concert in 2023 Photo
Samantha Barks to Perform One-Night-Only Concert in 2023
Frozen star Samantha Barks has confirmed a West End solo concert for 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. On 30 May 2023, Barks will perform tracks from her studio album Into the Unknown and other musical hits. She released her album in November 2021 under new record label, Westway.

More Hot Stories For You


Julie Andrews Will Likely Not Appear in Third PRINCESS DIARIES FilmJulie Andrews Will Likely Not Appear in Third PRINCESS DIARIES Film
December 12, 2022

The Princess Diaries will make a return, but Julie Andrews most likely will not appear. In a recent interview, the iconic actress revealed that she's unlikely to reprise her role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the upcoming third film in the series.
Just For Laughs London Announces Initial Line Up For The Graham Norton Variety Show and MoreJust For Laughs London Announces Initial Line Up For The Graham Norton Variety Show and More
December 12, 2022

Global leader in comedy, Just For Laughs, in collaboration with leading live entertainment company, AEG Presents, and The O2, the world's most popular music, leisure and entertainment venue, have announced  the second slate of 2023 programming for the Just For Laughs LONDON festival which is taking place from 2nd - 5th March 2023 at The O2.
New ITV Entertainment Show Will Find a Sophie and Sky For MAMMA MIA! in LondonNew ITV Entertainment Show Will Find a Sophie and Sky For MAMMA MIA! in London
December 12, 2022

A one-of-a-kind theatrical competition will launch a nationwide search to find the future musical theatre stars of global smash hit and feel-good musical Mamma Mia!. Seen by 65 million people around the world, Mamma Mia! has wowed audiences across the globe and continues to break box office records.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film Actress Ruth Madoc Passes Away at 79FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film Actress Ruth Madoc Passes Away at 79
December 11, 2022

According to various sources, Ruth Madoc, the actress best known for playing Fruma Sarah in the Fiddler on the Roof film, and Gladys Pugh in the BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi! passed away on Friday, December 9th after surgery she received for a fall earlier in the week. 
Photos: First Look at Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in PETER PAN - THE RETURN OF CAPTAIN HOOK PantoPhotos: First Look at Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in PETER PAN - THE RETURN OF CAPTAIN HOOK Panto
December 9, 2022

See photos of the super swashbuckling family adventure Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook, flying into Fairfield Halls Croydon from the 10th to 31ST December.
share