Guy Masterson to Direct Terry d'Alfonso's PICASSO Starring Peter Tate at The Playground Theatre

Guy Masterson, director of the Olivier nominated West End hit, 'The Shark Is Broken' will direct PICASSO by Terry d'Alfonso, starring Peter Tate, at The Playground Theatre, running 25 January - 4 February, 2023.

Peter Tate, multi-award winner and Founder and Artistic Director of The Playground Theatre, brilliantly incarnates Picasso's presence in an explosive, deeply passionate voyage of self-revelation leaving the audience as his jury.

Peter Tate (Picasso)

British actor Peter Tate was trained at Webber Douglas in London and with Stella Adler in New York, where he began his career.

Credits there included 'The Bacchae' directed by Michael Cacoyannis, on Broadway and 'Richard the Third' with the American Shakespeare Company. He returned to London to play a leading role at the National Theatre opposite Alan Bates. An invitation by the Actors Studio New York, brought him back to the US to play the co-lead, as Prince Felix Yussopov, in 'Rasputin' opposite Peter Stormare, who was then Ingmar Bergman's leading actor. More recently played the lead in 'Tabloid Caligula' at the Brits Off-Broadway at 59E59th St Theatre. Since then 'Macbeth', in Poland, with one of Poland's top directors, Henryk Baranowski, 'American Justice' at The Arts ( West End) 'Babylone' (Coventry Belgrade). At The Playground Theatre: 'Picasso', 'Paradise Circus' and Shylock in 'Merchant of Venice', directed by Bill Alexander, and 'One Man', written by Peter, which has been invited to Parliament.Tate has won numerous awards for his stage version of 'Odd Man Out' in Jerusalem, St Petersburg and Wroclaw. The film adaptation of 'Odd Man Out' has garnered Peter numerous best actor awards at international film festivals.



Guy Masterson (Director)

Guy Masterson studied Biochemistry & Chemistry at Cardiff University (Magna Cum Laude) before emigrating to the USA in 1982. He became an actor in 1985 having worked in Hotel & Restaurant Management with Hilton and Black Angus Restaurants and then as a carpenter. He studied drama at UCLA in 1985 before starting out in Hollywood. He returned to the UK in 1989 to do the Postgraduate Diploma at LAMDA, following which, he formed his own theatre company - Boy's Own productions - in 1991. Since then, while continuing to produce and perform, he has directed many small & several large scale productions including the three highest grossing theatre shows in Edinburgh Fringe history, '12 Angry Men' (2003), 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (2004) and 'The Odd Couple' (2005). His 2009 production of 'Morecambe' won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 2010. His epic 30 actor version of his 1995 solo adaptation of 'Animal Farm' won The Stage Award for Best Ensemble at Edinburgh 2014. Most recently, he redirected 'Scaramouche Jones' for Wilton's Music Hall, which was nominated for 3 Offie Awards, winning for Best Performance (Justin Butcher), and 'The Shark Is Broken' at the Ambassadors Theatre, West End to great acclaim, including a nomination for the Olivier Award for Best Comedy or Entertainment. www.guymasterson.com

Performance Details:

Playground Theatre presents

PICASSO

by Terry d'Alfonso

Directed by Guy Masterson

The Playground Theatre

Latimer Rd

London

W10 6RQ

Website:

www.theplaygroundtheatre.london

Box Office: 020 8960 0110

25 January - 4 February

at 7.30pm

Press night:

Thursday 26 January at 7.30pm

Ticket Prices:

£10 - £22

Age Recommendation:

15+ years

Running time: 60mins

