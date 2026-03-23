Grimeborn Opera Festival 2026 Full Programme Announced At Arcola Theatre

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Arcola Theatre has announced the full programme for the 2026 GRIMEBORN OPERA FESTIVAL, which will run from July 15 through September 5, marking the festival’s 19th year. The season will feature 13 productions, including six premieres and seven reinterpreted works, presented across the theatre’s studio spaces in London.

The programme includes new operas addressing contemporary themes such as climate change, migration, and identity, alongside new stagings of established repertoire. Among the premieres are Eden 2.0 by William Gardner and After My Breath by Lisa Logan, presented as a double bill exploring environmental and social responsibility.

Other productions in the season include reinterpretations of Mozart’s Così fan tutte and The Magic Flute, Handel’s Rinaldo and Giulio Cesare in Egitto, and Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas. The festival will also present contemporary works such as Lowest of the Low, based on Günter Wallraff’s memoir, and The Murderous Delusions of Gavrilo K paired with Schoenberg’s Erwartung in a double bill.

“Grimeborn has always championed opera that feels immediate and alive. In our 19th year, we are proud to present a programme that not only re-examines the canon but expands it,” said Mehmet Ergen, Artistic Director of Arcola Theatre.

The season will also include Bitter Visions: By Order of Hildegard, inspired by Hildegard von Bingen’s Ordo Virtutum, and Murder Games, a double bill featuring works by Madeleine Dring and Ned Rorem.

“Grimeborn allows for opera to be taken off the pedestal, continuing Arcola's legacy of opera for all and championing social relevance alongside high artistry,” said Executive Producer Leyla Nazli.

Founded as an alternative opera festival, Grimeborn focuses on intimate productions and new approaches to the form, presenting both emerging and established artists.

Ticket Information

The festival will take place at Arcola Theatre in London from July 15 through September 5. Tickets range from £15 to £39.